The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) at Loughry Campus extends an invitation to all past Food students and staff to attend an Alumni event on Monday, 5 February 2024 at 6.30pm.

Pictured: Hayley O’Neill (2006 and 2009 graduate), Peter Simpson (Head of Food Technology Branch), and Russell Ramage (2002 graduate).

The event's theme will centre on food innovation, a timely and relevant topic in a competitive marketplace.

Based on feedback from previous Alumni events, we have an exciting evening planned with a special focus on innovation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be a great opportunity to reconnect with past Loughry Alumni and discover new insights into the world of food innovation.

The Northern Ireland food industry embraces innovation, finding creative ways to make life easier for both consumers and food businesses.

This includes providing healthier options, automating food business operations, and adapting to legislation.

Following an evening buffet CAFRE’s Hayley O’Neill nee Cobane from the Class of 2006 and 2009, will talk to the Directors of Big Pot; Malcolm Seaney, Class of 1993, and Alison Seaney, nee Bailie, Class of 1994. Big Pot's recent product range innovations has secured a contract to provide Holland and Barrett with fresh and chilled soups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through collaboration with Holland and Barrett, Alison and Malcolm have connected with another Loughry Campus graduate, Chris Forsythe. Chris graduated in 2005 with a Level 3 qualification and following degree study now holds the position of Senior Category Technical Manager at Holland Barrett.

Join in on Monday 5 February for a networking event that explores how food innovation is reshaping businesses to succeed in today's global industry. Whether you're driven by health and wellness, sustainability or competitiveness, this event offers something for everyone.

Head of Food Technology, Peter Simpson, extends an invitation to attend, saying: "Join us at the upcoming Loughry Campus Alumni event to reconnect with old friends and staff.

"Connect with fellow graduates, past and present, and reminisce with a nostalgic tour of Shannon Hall accommodation and Loughry's food facilities. This is a perfect opportunity to catch up and make new connections with the CAFRE community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loughry Campus, Head of Food Education, Fintan McCann, Class of 1993, commented: “CAFRE Food Alumni events are being designed to offer topical content to past and current students.

"We’ll be providing an update on our new Innovation themed courses, so whether you are interested in personal, professional or your staff development, our next Alumni offers a great chance to reconnect with Loughry Campus.”