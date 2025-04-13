Foot and Mouth update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Coming into the Easter holiday period, and as we start to move into the summer months, there will naturally be an increase in travel.

​Whether this includes families going away to get some well overdue sun, family members reuniting in the nicer weather or just an opportunity to get away from the farm for a couple of days. Whilst remembering to pack SPF or deciding whether to book a beach trip or a river cruise, the current disease situation may not be the first thing to cross your mind.

Foot and Mouth

Since January 2025, 11 cases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) have been confirmed across central Europe. Germany’s first case in nearly 40 years was detected in January among water buffalo near Berlin, identified as serotype O, closely related to a strain detected in Türkiye in December 2024. Over a month later, Hungary reported its first FMD case in over 50 years on March 7 at a dairy farm in Győr-Moson-Sopron County, with the disease spreading to three additional farms in the Northwest region and affecting more than 3,500 cattle. The Hungarian strain also belongs to serotype O, however, matches a different strain type detected in Pakistan, suggesting this outbreak was unrelated to the German case.

Foot and Mouth is posing a threat to the industry

Subsequently, Slovakia also confirmed its first FMD case on March 20, with six farms affected, primarily near the Hungarian border, and one in Plavecký Štvrtok linked to an infected farm in Levél, Hungary. The Slovakian cases share the same serotype as Hungary.

In light of the escalating situation, Austria has closed multiple minor border crossings with both countries and increased disease control measures at major entry points.

Military and veterinary teams in Hungary and Slovakia are already working to contain the outbreak, and disinfection stations have been set up at strategic highway exits and border crossings.

What farmers need to know

Foot and Mouth disease is highly contagious among cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep and goats. Although it poses no risk to human health, it can have devastating economic consequences through livestock loss, movement restrictions, and export bans.

With many families returning from Easter holidays, farmers and rural residents are strongly advised to take the following precautions:

- Avoid visiting farms or handling livestock immediately after returning from abroad, particularly if traveling through affected areas.

- Clean and disinfect all clothing, footwear, and equipment before returning to your property.

- Limit animal movement and monitor herds closely for any signs of illness, including fever, drooling, and mouth or hoof blisters.

- Report any suspicious symptoms immediately to your local veterinary authority.

Returning home

Farmers are also reminded that importing meat, dairy or other animal products from countries affected by FMD presents a serious biosecurity threat and may be under certain restrictions by the GB or NI governments. Even processed or packaged items can carry the virus. Customs authorities are enforcing strict penalties for anyone found carrying restricted products.

Help protect your farm, your neighbours and the entire agricultural community by staying informed and following official guidance.

Anyone suspecting FMD must immediately inform their local Divisional Veterinary Office or their private veterinary practice. For other FMD related queries please contact the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840.