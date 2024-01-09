Forecast for high air pollution in Northern Ireland
There is potential for isolated areas of high air pollution to occur during this period.
The high levels of pollution are expected as a result of increased home heating emissions along with the forecasted cold, calm weather conditions, which prevents these pollutants being dispersed.
For further information and hourly updates on levels of particulate matter (PM10 & PM2.5) as well as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone and carbon monoxide please see the Department’s website: https://www.airqualityni.co.uk and for advice see http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/air-pollution-and-health
During periods of high air pollution, the symptoms of people with lung or heart disease may worsen. Healthy people are unlikely to experience any ill effects.
Subscribers to the Air Aware service will also receive notification of this alert.