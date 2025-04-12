Forestry support must mirror changes to basic payment scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading forester has called for a clear assurance from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) that existing afforested land remains eligible for the new farm sustainability payment into the future.

Premier Woodlands’ managing director, John Hetherington, further explained: “Previously, land planted out in trees under a woodland creation scheme retained full eligibility for the basic payment.

“I am fully aware of the transition arrangements to the new farm sustainability payment system, which will be retained as the core area-based support mechanism for farmers.

“So, it is vitally important that land deemed eligible for the Farm Expansion Scheme (FES) and Small Woodland Grant Schemes (SWGS) is fully recognised as also having and retaining full entitlement eligibility, where the new farm sustainability measure is concerned.”

Premier Woodlands' John Hetherington

He continued: “Private woodland creation must retain its full recognition as a bona fida agricultural activity, and a core land use option in Northern Ireland.

"This reality must be fully endorsed by DAERA and, in particular, with regard to the continuing availability of Category A - Farm Business registration.”

Meanwhile planting continues on sites approved for both the FES and the SWGS.

John Hetherington again: “But given the very late nature of the approvals issued by Forest Service, planting work has only gotten underway over recent weeks.

“There is also a serious question mark over the availability of tree stocks from nurseries, given that it is so late in the planting season.

“The bottom line is that a number of sites may not be fully planted out until the autumn of this year. And this will be through no fault of the forestry and woodland development companies involved in the work.

“This occurred last year, so Forest Service agreed an extension to the 2023/24 planting provisions until 31st December 2024.”

But it’s not all bad news. John Hetherington is acknowledging the strategic benefits associated with Forest Service announcing the FES and SWGS applications periods for both 2024/25 and 2025/26 last year.

He commented: “The closing date for the 2025/26 schemes is June 30th. In turn this should allow Forest Service to confirm all relevant planting approved sites by September.

“This then ensures that forestry and woodland development companies can avail of a full planting season for the first time in many years.”

Meanwhile, momentum continues to gather pace, with regard to the carbon foot printing of all land use operations in Northern Ireland.

It is expected that the official carbon calculator to be used for these purposes will be publically confirmed over the coming weeks.

However, according to John Hetherington, it is important that all woodland and forestry plantations are included within the calculations used to arrive at a carbon footprint figure for all farming and land-based enterprises. Unfortunately this did not happen when Farm Businesses were being sampled for the Soil Nutrient Health scheme, only areas of woodland where entitlements were being claimed were sampled.

“Trees have the capacity to sequester large tonnages of carbon from the atmosphere on an annual basis,” the Premier Woodlands’ representative stressed.

“And this reality must be reflects in all official carbon footprint calculations carried out in Northern Ireland.”

And, finally, good news, NI Forest Service replanting grant scheme has been re-opened. The measure will be of specific interest to landowners who have recently clear felled areas of woodland or forest.

John Hetherington concluded: “The replanting grant scheme pays a one-off £600/ha on ground previously in trees that requires replanting, regeneration of the woodland is a statutory condition of the Felling

Licence.

All afforested land that has previously availed of new planting grants and annual payments cannot be further considered for new woodland creationor annual payment measures.

“The £600 will cover approximately 20% of the entire costs associated with the replanting of land.

“This is a significant contribution to the overall replanting expense incurred by landowners."

For further information, contact Premier Woodlands on (028) 7963 4236