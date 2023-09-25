Records were smashed at Beatties Pedigree Centre at the weekend when a hybrid ewe lamb sold for a whopping £3500!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Auctioneer Richard Beattie was fielding bids from all corners of the packed salering as well as a flurry of online bids. This February born lamb is out of a pure Texel ewe and out of a Suffolk ram. This head turning lamb looks set to be seen on the show circuit next season under her new owner Michael McElwaine, Donegal.

John Foster's highly regarded Springhill Texel flock was the headline of the sale with a large number of established and new breeders keen to secure females from this consistently top performing flock.

The top price of 2000 guineas was realised on two occasions for full ET sisters. These were sired by Kilduff Ethan, and out of a hombred ewe by Auldhouseburn Carlos. These were purchased by Brian Williamson, Omagh and Matthew McCorkell, Claudy.

The draft of Charollais females from the Springhill flock soared to 2300 guineas. This was paid by James Devenney, Newtowncunningham for a January '23 born daughter of Ballynoe Action Man, and out of the prolific Tina Turner family on the dam’s side.

The Fosters would like to thank all those who attended their sale, bought stock and for their kind words to John following his decision to disperse his Texel flock.