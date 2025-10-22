Four suppliers advance to Phase 2 of the In-Lough Mitigation of Blue-Green Algae SBRI

Minister Muir is pictured with the four suppliers selected for Phase 2 of the In-Lough Mitigation of Blue-Green Algae SBRI.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has awarded £2 million in funding to four suppliers to progress to Phase 2 of the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), aimed at tackling the growth of Blue-Green Algae in Lough Neagh and other affected waterbodies.

Phase 2, launched on Monday 18 August, takes forward the work of the five suppliers selected via open competition during Phase 1. Phase 2, which will build on the proof of concept work undertaken in phase 1, is fully funded by DAERA and is being delivered in partnership with the Strategic Investment Board (SIB), which continues to manage the competition process on DAERA’s behalf.

During Phase 2, suppliers will be required to:

- Demonstrate the effective treatment of Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) scums.

- Show measurable reduction or suppression of excessive HAB growth.

- Prove that their solutions can operate at scale.

- Ensure that their interventions do not contribute to further environmental degradation or negatively impact the wider ecosystem or drinking water quality in Lough Neagh and its catchment.

Following an inception meeting with the four successful suppliers, Minister Muir commented: “I am pleased to welcome the four successful suppliers progressing to Phase 2 of the In-Lough Mitigation of Blue-Green Algae SBRI, supported by funding from my Department.

“Phase 1 has delivered encouraging results, further research and development is however essential to validate these models at scale and ensure their commercial viability.

“The environmental challenges facing Lough Neagh cannot be resolved by any single organisation or sector. A collaborative, science-led, and sustained approach is required - one that unites communities, government, industry, and environmental experts.

“Whilst this further research is taking place, I am committed to taking forward the Lough Neagh Action Plan at pace. Restoring the lough and improving water quality across Northern Ireland requires sustained effort and investment. My vision is for a healthy, resilient environment with consistently high water standards. I remain fully committed to taking decisive action to protect and enhance our waterways.”

Suppliers selected for Phase 2 are: Queen’s University Belfast (QUB); Wholeschool Software Ltd & Biild.ai; Varicon Aqua Solutions Ltd; Clear Water Systems Ltd

Phase 2 is expected to run until March 2027.