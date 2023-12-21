The popular Festive Crackers in lamb Texel female sale hit the mark this week with spirited bidding right from the first lot hit the sale ring.

Stewart Ferris topped the sale at 5000 guineas for this exceptional daughter of Corbo Eye Devil from his Bellefield flock

Making headlines at 5000 guineas was the much admired Bellefield Foxie from Stewart Ferris, Dromore. Foxie is a daughter of the 5k Corbo Eye Devil, with the dam line tracing back to the 3k Hunters ewe who was imported from Scotland following a successful show career. Proving too tempting to pass by, the successful bidder was WJ Cubitt, Rasharking for their Long Mountain flock.

It took 3600 guineas to secure a Sportsmans Cannon Ball daughter presented for sale by Mark Patterson, Alderview. This stylish gimmer is from one of the leading female lines at Alderview, and sold in lamb to Lylehill Gunshot. She was snapped up by Alan Glendinning, Draperstown for Lylehill Texels.

Next up at 2200 guineas was Gary Beacom’s Castlecairn Doodlebug daughter from his Lakeview prefix. She carries to Glenside Guardsman, and now travels to Robert Cockburn, Perth. Chasing this at 2100 guineas was a Mullan gimmer from Brian Hanthorn. Hailing from the same lines as the 9k Mullan Eureka, this lady carries to Lylehill Gunshot, and sold to Michael Cunningham, Bryansford.

Alderview sold this daughter of Sportsmans Cannon Ball for 3600 guineas at the Festive Crackers sale

Two lots realised 2000 guineas, both from the Bellefield flock. These were full sisters, with similar breeding to the 5k sale topper. They sold to Seamus Delaney, Co Roscommon and J Walsh, Donegal.

New and established breeders stood shoulder to shoulder at the busy ringside, with a large number of bidders also working away behind the scenes on marteye. A consignment of five gimmers will now travel to Switzerland to join the Valais Texel flock of Nico Leibundgut, Erschmatt.

Each pen met with healthy returns averaging £1000 per head for a virtual clearance.

The vendors at Festive Crackers would like to wish all of their buyers a successful lambing for 2024.