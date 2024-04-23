Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Initial application and annual renewal fees for producer members will increase from £75 to £95 (excluding VAT).

Membership fees were last increased in May 2021 and since then have remained static with FQAS utilising reserves over recent years to avoid an increase in producer fee. Scheme reserves are now at a level where they cannot be depleted any further, therefore, to continue supporting the efficient running of the scheme, the FQAS Industry Board has decided that a membership fee increase must now be applied to ensure long-term sustainability. This will be accompanied by an uplift in processor throughput fee.

Commenting, Chair of the FQAS Industry Board, Colin Smith said: “It is essential that FQAS is sufficiently funded to ensure that it can sustainably deliver for the beef and lamb sector going forward.

Cattle grazing. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“The increase in producer membership fees has been accompanied by a 20 per cent increase in the FQAS processor throughput fee. The FQAS funding model is unique in the United Kingdom in that income is derived from both farmer and processor contributions. This 20 per cent increase from the processor alongside the FQAS membership fee increase will help to further the work of the scheme ensuring that ongoing operational costs are met.

“Over the past three decades FQAS has established itself as a critical tool in the marketing of beef and lamb and it continues to be essential in terms of market access and is a pre-requisite of supermarket specifications. Although the FQAS logo is not always visible on some retail packs, it is a baseline requirement for retailer sourcing.”

Colin went on to highlight that FQAS also presents an array of benefits for producer members. “FQAS allows the participant to maximise the outlets for their livestock to ensure they get the best return possible, many of the scheme requirements are legislative and are areas which all producers should be compliant with if they were selected for a DAERA Cross Compliance inspection.”

Colin added: “In Northern Ireland, we have the autonomy to adapt the scheme in line with industry needs and requirements which are specific to NI. LMC is guided by farmers, processors and independent experts who make up the FQAS Industry Board ensuring that FQAS evolves in line with relevant industry changes. Representation from stakeholder organisations is also key to the successful operation of the FQAS Standard Setting Committee. No FQAS Standards are devised and implemented without the full approval and support of the Standard Setting Committee and Industry Board.”

To support the Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assurance Scheme, LMC uses separate levy funds to deliver a wide range of activities to promote and showcase farm quality assured beef and lamb. This includes a consumer focused advertising campaign, a wide-reaching education programme which bolsters FQAS messaging, consumer retail sampling, teachers workshops and key consumer engagement events throughout the year.