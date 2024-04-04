Ben Neill, a third-generation farmer alongside his dad, David have diversified the family farm into pedigree Dexter cattle, traditional turkeys, and a busy onsite butchery facility.

The Dexter herd was established in 2018 with the purchase of stock from some local herds. Progeny from the cows are all finished as beef and marketed locally by the Neill’s. The herd is a regular exhibitor at local shows and has enjoyed success in the showring including at RUAS Balmoral.

David, a second-generation professional butcher had a packed morning instore for the Group as he was going to demonstrate his expertise in butchering a side of Dexter beef, assisted by his son Jacob.

Firstly, David explained how he likes to hang the carcass naturally to allow it to mature correctly and how this can vary depending on the weight and grade of the animal. He then separated the carcass into two, the hind quarter and the fore quarter.

Explaining his way through each cut, David swiftly processed the side into the desired cuts for his customer. Many questions were asked from members of the Group about the different cuts, with David explaining that it was common for cuts to have several different names depending on the butcher, and which were popular with his customers.

After the cuts had been sorted by David, it was time for Jacob to show off his sausage making skills by using the leftover trim from the carcass. Mincing this along with some spices, he greatly impressed the Group members with his skills in linking the sausages and making them ready to pack for the customer.

After a superb demonstration by David and Jacob alongside a good bit of banter discussing the different cuts and cooking techniques, the Group were treated to some delicious Dexter beef burgers before viewing the herd of Dexter cattle.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to thank David and Jacon for a brilliant demonstration and the wider Neill Family for their very kind hospitality.

1 . IMG_8100.jpg David Neill discusses the carcase before breaking it into cuts. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . IMG_8101.jpg Jacon Neill processing the trim through the mincer for sausages. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . IMG_8107.jpg David demonstrates how ribeye and tomahawk steaks are cut from the carcass. Photo: freelance Photo Sales