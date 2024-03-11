Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The course will provide a female focused learning environment and will cover off all the main elements of tractor driving as well as the use of tractor attachments.

The idea for a women focused course originally came from Sophie Bell, after many of her young, female social media followers reached out to her expressing their desire for such a programme. Sophie then contacted FRS Training, who were delighted to work with her on preparing the new course.

The course was formally launched on International Women’s Day and the initial pilot will run in Sophie’s local area of Virginia, Co. Cavan on 20th April. If the pilot is successful, FRS Training then hope to expand the course to multiple other locations around the country.

FRS Training and Sophie Bell launch a Safe Tractor Driving Course for Women.

Participants in the course will be able to avail of both hands on learning and classroom teaching. Among the topics covered on the one day course will be practical driving skills, safety checks before starting, setting up a good driving position, safe driving, hitching tractors to other implements, operating trailed machinery from a tractor and checking the terrain.

Sophie will also be participating as a learner on the course.

“This is a course that a lot of young women in the farming community have been looking for,” said Sophie Bell. “Several of my followers raised the need for a training course like this with me and I’m delighted that FRS Training quickly recognised the potential and were able to create a specially tailored programme. I think there are a lot of women who would like to learn how to safely use and manoeuvre tractors and attachments, but not everyone has access to proper training environments and the correct machinery. This course will address that, allowing women to learn amongst their peers, picking up knowledge and connections. I’m really looking forward to participating myself and fingers crossed this will go on to become a regular programme available around the country in the near future,” Ms. Bell said.

“When Sophie brought this idea to us, we could immediately see the appeal,” said Colin Donnery, Group CEO of FRS Network. “The insight she and her followers provided highlighted the need for a course of this nature. Having a female focused training programme creates a constructive learning environment that we hope will be of interest to a lot of women around the country. While the initial pilot is due to run in Cavan in April, if we have sufficient interest we will certainly be looking to bring the course all around the country soon,” Mr. Donnery concluded.

Further information on the course is available on https://www.frstraining.com/courses/TC020360/safe-tractor-driving-course-for-women-18-years-plus