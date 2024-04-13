Frustration at the lack of progress in delivering new support measures for sheep

John McLenaghan

​Currently, flockowners in NI are worse off than their counterparts in the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland in terms of support. Sheep farming is a key part of the agricultural economy and a key element in countryside management to benefit the environment.

A task force was set up by the industry to look at ways to maintain viability and improve productivity within the sheep sector. Subsequent to this, a report was conducted and has now been with DAERA for some time. This publication set out several ways to maintain the viability of the sheep sector.

According to the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), a lack of progress flies in the face of encouragement for the industry, which - the organisation points out - has produced suggestions to create a sustainable future for the agricultural industry.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, says organisations from across the industry spent some time on the report and they want to see action.

He added: “What we do know is that farmers deserve better for the effort they have put into the task force report. We now have political structures back in place at Stormont so let’s see action,” he said.

Under DAERA plans, other livestock sector schemes have been created to boost payments in return for improvements that will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Still, no scheme has been developed for the sheep industry.

The task force report sets out the potential for improved sheep genetics to make the sector more competitive.

McLenaghan concluded: “Sheep farming is difficult even at the best of times regarding profitability. The industry, through the task force, has been proactive and willing to co-design meaningful support measures for an industry that is a vital part of the economic and environmental mix of agriculture.