FTMTA Farm Machinery Show returns for the 20th year to Punchestown Racecourse

The show will take place outdoors in Punchestown Racecourse, Nass, Co. Kildare over two days on Wednesday, 5th and Thursday, 6th July 2023.

Speaking at the announcement of the dates, Michael Farrelly, Executive Director of the FTMTA said: “We are delighted to announce the dates for the 2023 FTMTA Farm Machinery Show. The FTMTA has been organising world class Farm Machinery Shows for over 30 years. This year’s show will continue that tradition of a professional show that showcases the latest agricultural machinery, equipment, technology and associated services and brings together the farm machinery trade and their customer base.”

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has now grown to become the flagship event of the Irish farm machinery show calendar. The most recent show in 2022 was a new format for the association and attracted an attendance of over 7,000 visitors, some 150 individual exhibitors across over 200 distinct exhibits, including indoor stands and outdoor display areas. The FTMTA views the provision of a dedicated, professional, machinery exhibition to showcase the products and services of the farm machinery industry as a very valuable service to the members of the Association.

The show is scheduled to take place in July

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is underpinned by the ethos that it is organised by the trade for the farmer and contractor and the Association believes that this is what has driven the success and growth of the Show over the years. In keeping with this philosophy, exhibitors must be genuinely agricultural focussed businesses and there is no duplication of exhibits permitted.

Michael Farrelly continued: “ It is very satisfying for us as the National Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association to see the continued support our shows receive from the manufacturers.

"At last year’s summer show in Punchestown we had all the major manufacturers exhibit their products. Already we have a large number of manufacturers confirm their intention to exhibit again at our 2023 summer show. This is at a time when other major machinery shows are struggling to attract the manufacturers.”

It is the FTMTA’s intention to return to their flagship indoor event in Punchestown from 2024 onwards.