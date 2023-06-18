FTMTA Farm Machinery Show to champion new technology

​With approximately 170 exhibitors and over 200 exhibits already confirmed for the two-day event, FTMTA President Karol Duigenan is eagerly awaiting “the premier agricultural machinery show on the island of Ireland this year”.

“This is the 20th year the event will be held at Punchestown, which has proven an ideal venue for the FTMTA Show since 2003,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve expanded our offering thanks to several new exhibitors that have come on board and we’ll have a greater emphasis on technology this year than we’ve had for any previous edition of the show.”

Karol Duigenan

Karol Duigenan explained: “We’ve entered a phase where farm machinery has reached a certain level of development while the accompanying technology is moving in a different gear, be it new engine technology, filamatic systems, capital systems and so on; the add-ons are developing at a greater pace and it’s an area that many working within the industry are increasingly devoting their focus to.”

With first-hand expertise available from technical teams at each manufacturers’ stand, FTMTA ’23 will provide an unrivalled event space for specialised advice on farm machinery.

Karol Duigenan said the Show will also underline the Irish farm machinery industry’s contribution to the wider economy, which is worth in excess of £855 million annually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a significant rural employer throughout all 32 counties featuring major indigenous farm machinery manufacturers as well as over 670 machinery dealers employing, on average, 12 people, all playing their part in keeping villages and rural communities alive. In addition to the dealers, you have enterprises supplying parts, oil, fuel and so on along with other companies which support farming and agribusiness 365 days a year, all sustaining and consolidating rural enterprise.”

This is the 20th year the event will be held at Punchestown