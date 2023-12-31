Full house for final meeting

​After a hearty fry, Sam Johnston, Financial Advisor gave an insight into Tax efficient savings. This was followed by the main speaker Adrian Morrow, Manager of Glenarm Estate. Adrian gave members and insight into life on the estate and how it has diversified to keep pace with the times. An amusing story or two was also thrown in for good measure. We would like to thank Adrian for taking the time out of his busy schedule and to the Ramble Inn for the lovely breakfast.