Full house for final meeting
and live on Freeview channel 276
After a hearty fry, Sam Johnston, Financial Advisor gave an insight into Tax efficient savings. This was followed by the main speaker Adrian Morrow, Manager of Glenarm Estate. Adrian gave members and insight into life on the estate and how it has diversified to keep pace with the times. An amusing story or two was also thrown in for good measure. We would like to thank Adrian for taking the time out of his busy schedule and to the Ramble Inn for the lovely breakfast.
The 2024 silage competition has kicked off and for those that have entered, judging will take place in early January.
We would like to wish all our member a prosperous 2024. If you haven’t got a 2024 diary yet, there are some still available in the group office.