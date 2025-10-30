Full list: Winners of annual Farming Awards revealed as country comes to town

The country came to town tonight for the annual Farming Awards held in the Ramada Plaza, Belfast.

The event, organised by Iconic Media, owners of the Farming Life and FarmWeek publications, recognised excellence in 18 difference categories right across the Northern Ireland farming industry.

The key award on the night – Lifetime achievement – went to Co Armagh man Howard Pillow who has dedicated a lifetime of service through his role with the Ulster Farmers’ Union in the Co Armagh area.

The guest speaker was UUP deputy leader and chairman of the AERA Committee at Stormont, Mr Robbie Butler, who brought an update on the work of the committee and key issues facing the industry at present.

Paula Smyth, director of Lantra, which picked up a Farm Safety Afiliate Award

Principal sponsor of the awards are Cranswick Country Foods, and other sponsors include Asda; Eakin Bros; Golden Cow; Beattys Farm Supplies; Lantra; IndiWoods Ltd; Openreach; RJ Woodland Services; HSENI (Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland); AFBI (Agriculture and Food Development Authority); Action Renewables; Creagh Concrete, RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) and Eringold.

DAERA was a support sponsor and Carson McDowell a table sponsor.

The winners on the night were:

• Sustainable Initiative Award – Dale Orr

Antrim Show representatives Rosemary McAllister, Kelly McConnell, William Graham and Jean Graham at the NI Farming Awards

• Farmer of the Year: William Wilson; highly commended Glen Crooks

• Sustainable Farm of the Year: Jonny Blair; highly commended Dale Orr

• Farming Event of the Year: 2024 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships; highly commended ‘Your Farm 2100: A glimpse into the future of agriculture’

• Farming Society of the Year: Antrim Show; highly commended Farmers' Choir NI

• Farm Diversification Award: Weir Farms; highly commended Mountpanther Farm Park

• Innovation in Agriculture – joint winners Slurryquip and farmdrive.ioI

• Agri-Food Business of the Year: Topping Meats; highly commended Moyletra Moileds

• Nature Friendly Farmer of the Year: joint winners Mark Sandford and John McAuley: highly commended Jack and Adam Kelly

• Training Initiative Award: Pilgrim's Europe

• Farm Shop of the Year: Primacy Meats Food Village

• Farm Safety Affiliate Award: joint winners Farm Families Health Checks Programme and Lantra; highly commended Northern Ireland Safety Group

• Lifetime Achievement: Howard Pillow

• Unsung Hero Award: Dr Rebecca Orr

• Young Rider of the Year: Zac Hanna

• Equestrian Venue of the Year: Ballyrusley Stables

• Young Farmer of the Year: Lewis Gregg

• Family Business of the Year Allen Alexander; highly commended Shanaghan Hill Farm