Funding opportunity to attend Canada’s Farmfair International

Northern Irish pedigree cattle breeders have the opportunity to attend Farmfair International in Canada this November and may be eligible to receive sponsorship towards their trip.

For over 50 years, Farmfair International has been a cornerstone of Canada’s agricultural scene and Alberta’s largest beef cattle show.

Each November, exhibitors from across western Canada gather in Edmonton to showcase their top livestock genetics to purebred producers, local ranchers, and international buyers.

In 2024 County Down Charolais breeder Harry Heron made the trip to Farmfair International with his family to receive a prestigious award. This year’s Farmfair International takes place from Wednesday 5th November to Saturday 8th. For 2025 the event will feature the United Kingdom as its country to profile, with Northern Ireland highlighted on Thursday 6th.

Qualified NI pedigree breeders may be eligible for a partial reimbursement of up to $1,500 CAD to help cover travel and accommodation expenses to attend Farmfair International. To find out more about this incentive please contact Harry Heron immediately on 07860 505459 as spaces are limited for funding.

Flashback to Farmfair International 2024 when Harry Heron and family were awarded a prestigious award. Harry is helping coordinate a trip to this legendary event this year and all interested breeders should contact him if interested.

Farmfair International is the ultimate gathering for agriculture enthusiasts! Every November, Edmonton, Alberta transforms into a lively hub where the best in livestock genetics, purebred producers, and international buyers come together.

This event is a whirlwind of activity, featuring thrilling competitions, informative clinics, and a bustling marketplace filled with unique products. It’s a place where you can learn, network, and celebrate the agricultural community with thousands of fellow visitors.

Whether you’re a seasoned farmer or just curious about the agricultural world, Farmfair International offers an unforgettable experience that combines education, entertainment, and engagement