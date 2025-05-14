Funeral arrangements released for man tragically killed in farming accident

stock image

Funeral arrangments have been released for the Co Armagh pensioner tragically killed in a farming accident yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A funeral notice said Samuel David (Sam) Maclean, late of 21 Ballymoyer Road, Newtownhamilton, was the dearly loved and cherished husband of Betty, much loved father of Ruth, dear father-in-law of Mark, devoted grandfather of Martha and beloved brother of Edwin.

Police received a report of the sudden death of a man aged in his 70s in the Dundrum Road area of Tassagh on Tuesday evening, 13th May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Speaking following the tragedy Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA said: “This is awful news and my sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Maclean family at this very sad time.

"There are risks in all types of industries and of course one fatality is one too many when we consider the huge loss Sam will be to the wider Maclean family. Farming has seen too many fatalities over the years and the risks are very real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would re-emphasise amongst our farming community the importance of assessing risks and taking every reasonable step to ensure that activities are carried out safely on our farms across the Province for everyone’s sake.

"I trust that the Maclean family will know the comfort of the Lord and the support of the community and I will continue to remember them as they come to terms with this loss.”

Family and friends of Mr Maclean are invited to share their condolences at Jackson Stoops & Sons Funeral Home, 39 Portadown Road, Armagh, BT61 9HE on Thursday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The funeral will take place from the Maclean home on Saturday at 1.30pm to Second Newtownhamilton Presbyterian Church for service at 2pm, followed by a private family committal in the adjoining churchyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Second Newtownhamilton Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk

Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brother, son-in-law, granddaughter, cousins, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and all the family circle.

"But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep." 1 Corinthians 15 v 20