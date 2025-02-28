Funeral of dairy farmer killed in tragic accident to take place today
John, who was in his 60’s, tragically lost his life in a farm accident on Monday past.
The funeral will be leaving from his home today (Friday 28th) at 12.30pm for 1pm Service of Thanksgiving in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.
Family flowers only – donations in lieu if desired to Irish Heart Foundation care of Terence McClintock funeral director.
Predeceased by his father Alan and the cherished son of Florence, John was a much loved husband of Susan, and father of Louise (Daniel), Helen and Emily.
He was a devoted grandfather of baby William.
John will be deeply missed by his brothers Keith (Patricia), George (Jayne), sisters Valerie (Colin), Alison (Wesley), Sylvia (John), nieces, nephews, his wider family circle neighbours and many friends.