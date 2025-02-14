Funfair operator and independent engineer in court over incident at ‘Planet Fun’ in Carrickfergus

The funfair in Carrickfergus

Following an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) into an incident which occurred at ‘Planet Fun’ in Carrickfergus in July 2021, a Scottish based funfair operator, Global Events and Attractions Limited has been fined for health and safety failings.

Today at Laganside Crown Court, Global Events and Attractions Ltd were fined a total of £30,000 after pleading guilty to two health and safety offences.

In relation to the same incident Mr Jeff Johnson, Health, Safety and Accident Investigation Services, who completed a safety inspection at the site prior to the incident, was handed a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

The Court heard that on 24 July 2021, a 53m ‘Starflyer’ suspended chair ride attraction, which had several adults and children on board, started its rotation out of its normal sequence. Subsequently some chairs and passengers on the ride collided with a fence and display signs before the funfair operator stopped the attraction. Several patrons received injuries, with some requiring treatment at hospital. On arrival at the incident scene, a health and safety inspector served a prohibition notice prohibiting any further operation of the ride.

Prosecutors in the PPS’s Fraud & Departmental Section worked closely with the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland to build a robust prosecution case.

HSENI Inspector, Kevin Campbell said: “Funfair operators must ensure that all their attractions are properly designed, erected, and properly maintained. The employer must ensure that all their attraction attendants are correctly and appropriately trained in the safe use of the equipment.”

The investigation established that a safety inspection was completed by Mr Johnson prior to the incident. A safety inspection certificate was subsequently issued by him indicating that the ride was safe to operate, despite not having any supporting safety documentation, including a suitable design review, relevant inspection reports, and operating instructions. It was also established that he did not adequately inspect the electrical components of the attraction which were later found to have defects.

Mr Campbell added: “Engineers who undertake safety inspections must thoroughly inspect and review all safety critical aspects of the attraction before issuing a valid safety certificate.

“Funfair attractions can operate at very high speeds and forces. In this incident, the patrons were very fortunate they did not suffer any life-threatening conditions as a result of the attraction malfunctioning.

“HSENI will not hesitate to recommend the prosecution of businesses and individuals who fail to provide safe working conditions for their employees or expose members of the public to danger.”

Further information on the safe operation and management of funfair and amusement parks, including the appointment of competent engineers, can be viewed at www.hse.gov.uk/pubns/books/hsg175.htm