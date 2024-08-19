Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrating success at the recent Further Education Awards Ceremony are Loughry Campus students Jayne Hunter (Benburb), Ellen Simpson (Dungannon), Chloe Millar (Benburb), and Abbie Gillanders (Dungannon).

The girls studied at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) where they were awarded Level 3 Diplomas in Food Technology and Science. Achieving these qualifications has opened the door to exciting opportunities, with all four progressing on to Higher Education courses.

Jayne and Ellen have both secured employment with leading Northern Ireland Food and Drink companies. ABP Linden and Coca-Cola are supporting their development through Higher Level Apprenticeship training in Food and Drink Manufacture. The students will return to CAFRE Loughry Campus for block release study from this September.

Chloe and Abbie have decided to pursue full-time study and have successfully secured places on the new BSc (Hons) in Food Innovation Management at Loughry Campus. The course is validated by Ulster University, and they will commence their degree study in September.

CAFRE’s Further Education Food courses are comparable to three A-levels with students entering programmes after achieving GCSE qualifications. On successful completion students can either seek employment or progress to Degree level study.

Level 3 programmes take two years to complete. Students gain key scientific and technical skills to prepare them to tackle the challenge of sustainable food production in the dynamic, innovative Food and Drink Industry.

If you, or someone you know is considering options after GCSEs and seeking an alternative to A-Levels, discover Food courses at CAFRE. Their courses offer high levels of student satisfaction, excellent student success and the opportunity to follow an exciting career in an innovative and sustainable industry.

Make Loughry Campus your perfect choice! They are still accepting applications for our Level 3 Food Diplomas. To start your journey on the road to success, contact CAFRE at: [email protected] or for course information and to apply, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk.