Further suspect notifiable Avian Influenza case under investigation in Co Tyrone

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is investigating a further suspected case of notifiable Avian Influenza in a commercial poultry premises near Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preliminary test results indicate the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

In light of the initial positive findings, Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) have been established. All poultry at the site will be humanely culled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Dooher, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland, decided to implement these measures after assessing several factors including observed clinical signs and preliminary test results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute.

16,000 birds are to be culled on a Co Tyrone commercial poultry farm

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, stated: “A further suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Saturday 22 February at a commercial poultry premises with nearly 16,000 birds. Preliminary results suggesting HPAI. This suspected incursion following the recently confirmed case in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, reinforces that we cannot afford to be complacent. It is imperative that all bird owners adhere to stringent biosecurity measures to protect their flock and report any suspicious cases immediately.”

CVO Brian Dooher added: “The current disease control measures have been introduced to limit any potential spread of the disease. I urge all bird keepers, whether commercial or backyard, to maintain high biosecurity standards and fully comply with all requirements that have implemented to control this devastating disease.”

Full details regarding the scope and required measures within the Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) are available on the DAERA website: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/