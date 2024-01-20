Future Renewables become UFU corporate member
For over 14 years, Future Renewables has been installing the full range of renewable systems when the technology was still in its infancy. It is one of few Northern Irish installers who can advise on all the technologies that are available.
Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “This new partnership with Future Renewables will be of great interest to our members across Northern
Ireland.
"Agriculture is key to Northern Ireland’s renewable future and to date, has made a positive impact helping to generate renewable energy locally.
"However, there is huge potential to do more. Through this new corporate membership, our farmers will be able to reach out to Future Renewables and avail of their expertise benefiting their farm business.”
Owner of Future Renewables Neil Elliott said: “We’re delighted to join UFU as a corporate member.
"We understand how important agriculture is to the renewables industry and what they can offer the industry as Northern Ireland’s works to create the pathway to a renewable future.
"Our door is always open to UFU members should they wish to find out more about our renewable technology or discuss renewables advances that they already have on farm.
"We look forward to working with them and developing this partnership with the UFU.”
For more information on Future Renewables visit https://futurerenewables.net/.