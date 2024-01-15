Game Fair Directors announce retirement – the 2024 Irish Game Fair postponed
In total they have organised 69 Game Fairs and several other award winning events throughout Ireland over the past 43 years.
They have also been responsible for promoting traditional Irish country sports in Ireland and throughout the world by publishing Irish Country Sports & Country Life magazine, ‘the voice of Irish hunting, shooting & fishing since 1985.’ Uniquely, the magazine was available in hard copy while also being FREE to READ online which accounted in part for its huge international readership.
They also published a number of books including two books which are widely recognised as being the definitive books on Irish country sports, the Irish Fieldsports
& Angling Handbook (1984) and ‘Irish Country Sports – A HERITAGE’’ in 2021.
After taking early retirement from their original careers - Albert was a senior university academic and international marketing consultant and Paul was a senior PR advisor - they brought their expertise and flair to the passionate promotion and defence of country sports.
The 2023 Game Fair had to be postponed due to illness across the organising team and unfortunately plans to ensure the future of the fair in 2024 and beyond through an orderly transfer to a leading UK events company have not come to fruition. Now with Albert and Paul, both personally ‘under doctors orders’, plans for the 2024 Irish Game Fair have had to be cancelled.
In a joint statement released today, Albert and Paul said: “We appreciate that this will be very disappointing for the c 20,000 people who regularly attend the Fair. For many it was an annual family pilgrimage, and there have been several thousand competitors who took part on the Game Fair’s international standard competitions, such as gundog handing, terriers & lurchers, flycasting, and clay pigeon shooting. It will also be disappointing to the hundreds of regular trade exhibitors who found it an important market place for a wide range of rural products, and the Antrim area will not have the important financial boost which the Fair generated over what became known as ‘Game Fair Weekend.’ We thank all of these people for their loyal support.
”Over the years, we have used the fair to not only be a flagship event for country sports and the rural way of life but also to allow us to voluntarily support many areas of country sports to the tune of no less than c£400k through direct sponsorship of clubs and events, and by means of our professionally promoted and subsidised platform for the various sporting organisations. However, going forward without the Game Fair, this support will unfortunately cease, and we realise that its loss will be felt by many clubs, event organisers and individuals. We will of course do everything we can to ensure that whoever takes the Fair over recognises the need to support country sports, just as we have done over the years.
“We would like to pay tribute to all of these supporters plus our hosts at Shanes Castle and other venues, as well as the fair event organisers, the many contributors to Irish Country Sports & Country Life magazine, the fair sponsors and of course the current host council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council."
Finally, Albert and Paul said: “We sincerely hope that a new team will come forward to take over the running of this well established event and we stand ready to give them our maximum support and assistance to keep this country sports traditional event alive. Whilst we will be retiring from organising and promoting the Game Fair, there is still much to be achieved for traditional country sports through our significant presence on social media and other outlets.”