Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club

In spite of other conflicting events over the province the event was well supported by Clydesdale exhibits, vintage vehicle enthusiasts, traders and spectators alike.

The show of Clydesdale Horses was equally impressive, the judge for the day was William Hall, Finvoy, Ballymoney.

The Chairman welcomed the Judge for the young handler’s competition Craig Hanna of Macfin Clydesdales. After judging the classes and awarding 1st prize to Finn Todd of Downhill Clydesdales Craig gave spectators a running commentary on his assessment of Finn’s performance.

Nevin Smyth, Craig Hanna and John Drummond, Winner of Clydesdale Shield.

In the driving class Darren Ryan gave an excellent display of driving in a Gelding cart with his outstanding Clydesdale Hillview Braveheart.

Results of the Clydesdale Show as follows –

Brood Mare Class – TOM FLEMING CUP: Ian Simpson Macfin Vera Lynn

Filly Foal Class: 1st Geoffrey Tanner Downhill Doris; 2nd Ian Simpson Ballyoglagh Daisy

Young vintage enthusiasts having fun

Colt Foal Class: 1st Robin Kerr Bannbrook Bobby; 2nd David Patterson Agivey Murphy

Best Foal – O’CONNELL’S GARAGE CUP

Geoffrey Tanner Downhill Doris

3 Year old Gelding Class – NEVIN SMITH CUP: Darren Ryan Hillview Braveheart

Kathleen and Nolan McCarthy with Dexter and Sparky

2 Year old Filly Class – ULSTER BANK CUP: 1st John Drummond Bratlagh Victoria

1 Year old Filly Class – HUGH SCOTT CUP

Sandra Henderson Croaghmore Maureen

Driving Class – BERTIE FAULKNER CUP: Darren Ryan Hillview Braveheart

Nevin Smyth, Sandra Henderson and William Hall

Young Handlers Class: Finn Todd Downhill Doris

Champion – JACK LINTON CUP: Sandra Henderson Croaghmore Maureen

Reserve Champion – NEVIN SMITH CUP: Geoffrey Tanner Downhill Doris

Male Champion – BELLS SUPERMARKET SHIELD: Robin Kerr Bannbrook Bobby

Willie Hall, David McAleese and Mrs Hall

Finn Todd Reserve Champion Filly, Owned by Jeffrey Tanner

Nevin Smyth, Finn Todd and Craig Hanna