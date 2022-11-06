Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club
After a two year absence due to Covid 19 and further postponement due to the death of HM Queen Elizabeth the annual Clydesdale Show and Vintage Rally took place on Saturday, 24th September in fine harvest weather.
In spite of other conflicting events over the province the event was well supported by Clydesdale exhibits, vintage vehicle enthusiasts, traders and spectators alike.
The show of Clydesdale Horses was equally impressive, the judge for the day was William Hall, Finvoy, Ballymoney.
The Chairman welcomed the Judge for the young handler’s competition Craig Hanna of Macfin Clydesdales. After judging the classes and awarding 1st prize to Finn Todd of Downhill Clydesdales Craig gave spectators a running commentary on his assessment of Finn’s performance.
Most Popular
In the driving class Darren Ryan gave an excellent display of driving in a Gelding cart with his outstanding Clydesdale Hillview Braveheart.
Results of the Clydesdale Show as follows –
Brood Mare Class – TOM FLEMING CUP: Ian Simpson Macfin Vera Lynn
Filly Foal Class: 1st Geoffrey Tanner Downhill Doris; 2nd Ian Simpson Ballyoglagh Daisy
Advertisement
Colt Foal Class: 1st Robin Kerr Bannbrook Bobby; 2nd David Patterson Agivey Murphy
Best Foal – O’CONNELL’S GARAGE CUP
Geoffrey Tanner Downhill Doris
Advertisement
3 Year old Gelding Class – NEVIN SMITH CUP: Darren Ryan Hillview Braveheart
2 Year old Filly Class – ULSTER BANK CUP: 1st John Drummond Bratlagh Victoria
1 Year old Filly Class – HUGH SCOTT CUP
Advertisement
Sandra Henderson Croaghmore Maureen
Driving Class – BERTIE FAULKNER CUP: Darren Ryan Hillview Braveheart
Young Handlers Class: Finn Todd Downhill Doris
Advertisement
Champion – JACK LINTON CUP: Sandra Henderson Croaghmore Maureen
Reserve Champion – NEVIN SMITH CUP: Geoffrey Tanner Downhill Doris
Male Champion – BELLS SUPERMARKET SHIELD: Robin Kerr Bannbrook Bobby
Advertisement