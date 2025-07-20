Germinal announces further investment in its R&D division, Germinal Horizon

Belfast-headquartered Germinal, the grass and forage seed specialist, is pleased to announce significant new investment in its research and development division, Germinal Horizon, with research centers at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University and Wiltshire.

Researchers at Germinal Horizon and IBERS have developed many of the leading grass and clover varieties available to farmers, including Aber High Sugar Grasses which increase the amount of protein that livestock can extract from grass forage which improves nutritional performance and reduces emissions. This team has also developed the highly resilient DoubleRoot hybrid clover and RedRunner, a stoloniferous red clover.

Haldrup F-55

Germinal Horizon has taken delivery of the Haldrup F-55 forage harvester which is manufactured in Germany and designed specifically for research purposes involving field trials which are fundamental to the development of new forage varieties. With an investment of £250,000, the Haldrup F-55 is a unique piece of research equipment with a cutting width matched to standardised replicated trial plot sizes. It incorporates on-board NIR spectrometry which gives instant feedback on the quality and composition of trial plots as they are harvested. The technology allows for real-time sampling of key nutritional and quality parameters, including protein, fiber and carbohydrate/sugars content of harvested plots.

The Germinal Horizon Lab

Germinal also announces increases to its team of researchers at Germinal Horizon engaged in the development of new clover and grass varieties at Aberystwyth University. The full Germinal Horizon team based at Aberystwyth and Wiltshire now totals 18, which includes research scientist positions focusing on clover breeding and several new technician positions.

Trial Site for National Recommended Variety List

Germinal is also pleased to announce that Germinal Horizon Aberystwyth has been selected as trials operators to assess forage crop varieties for recommended use in England and Wales. The selection follows a competitive tendering process run by the National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB) which oversees the testing and recommendation of varieties for inclusion in the National Recommended List of Grass and Clover Varieties.

Commenting, Paul Billings, Managing Director of Germinal UK & Ireland, said: “Scientific breakthroughs built on high quality research hold the keys to many of the production and sustainability challenges facing farmers and food producers. As a breeder of grass, clover and other crop species, our research work is fundamental to what we do and our ability to support ruminant livestock farmers, helping them compete and farm in a climate smart way. This demands that we support and develop our research teams and give them the tools they need to make a difference, which we are committed to and delighted to do.

Germinal Horizon at IBERS

“Furthermore, we are very pleased with the selection of Germinal Horizon Aberystwyth as trials operators for varietal testing of grass and clover varieties for inclusion in the England and Wales recommended list. I also believe that this is a fitting recognition of the work and commitment of our trial teams and scientists at Germinal Horizon to the future of farming and sustainable food production.”