This appointment marks a significantly enhanced role within Germinal and will see him carry out the responsibilities of his new position alongside his current Northern Ireland Sales Manager role.

David, who hails from the family beef farm near Banbridge, joined Germinal in 2012 as a Sales Administrator and quickly progressed within the business. With a Higher National Diploma in Agriculture from CAFRE at Greenmount, his robust agricultural knowledge and background aligns seamlessly with his dedication to assisting livestock farmers in gaining a competitive edge through grass-based production.

In his expanded role as Agricultural Product Manager, David will retain responsibility for sales to his existing customers and oversee the supply and stocks of agricultural products across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

David Little has been appointed as Agricultural Product Manager for Ireland. Pic: Finbarr O'Rourke

Paul Billings, Managing Director of Germinal UK & Ireland, said: "David's expertise and commitment have been instrumental in our success in our markets in Ireland. We are excited about what he will bring to this new role. His deep understanding of the agricultural sector and hands-on experience make him well-suited to manage our product development and supplies, and to engage with our trade customers and farmers to deliver the highest quality grass and forage solutions.”

David Little commented: "I am delighted to take up this new challenge. I will be working closely with our Agricultural Director for UK & Ireland, Ben Wixey, in leading product management initiatives, liaising with internal stakeholders on seed supplies, and managing external supplier relationships. I am also looking forward to continuing in my role as Area Sales Manager for Northern Ireland.”