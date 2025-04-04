Get involved in NI Farm Family Day, says UFU

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is urging farmers across the region to show their support for Northern Ireland Farm Family Day taking place on Monday 7 April, with the theme ‘nurturing young farmers for the future’.

Now in it’s second year, the new initiative was established by the UFU to enable members to engage directly with politicians about issues that are impacting their farm businesses, whilst also celebrating NI’s farm family structure.

Local politicians including DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and UFU members will gather at Stormont to mark the occasion which is sponsored by AERA chair Robbie Butler and co-sponsors Declan McAleer MLA and Michelle McIlveen MLA. Guest speakers are First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly.

Meanwhile, farmers can get involved in the initiative by sharing and tagging the UFU in their farming content on social media, using the hashtag #NIFarmFamilyDay.

UFU president William Irvine said: “Our local agri food industry, which contributes £6.5 billion to the NI economy every year, supporting rural communities, the environment, employment and tourism, is built upon the foundation that farm families provide. As we move towards a world population of 10 billion, our role has never been more vital in the years and decades ahead. We therefore need generational renewal on our farms and that is why our theme for NI Farm Family Day 2025 is ‘nurturing young farmers for the future’."

The Autumn budget announcement including the proposed changes to inheritance tax, shook UK agriculture to its core. Whilst lobbying continues, the issue has united NI politicians reflecting the value they place on local food production.

“Despite the direction of the Labour government and all that we face, to have every political party backing NI farmers and speaking from the one hymn sheet, is a massive boost. We are looking forward to welcoming them to our NI Farm Family Day, and to give members an opportunity to discuss and engage on local issues from TB, ammonia and future agriculture policy. In particular, our young farmers who are the future of this industry and are eager to sustainably develop agriculture by embracing science, technology, and innovation, delivering for everyone in society.”