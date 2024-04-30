Get more from GrassCheck
This initiative led by AgriSearch, AFBI and CAFRE, and supported by DAERA and CIEL, has monitored year on year variations in grass growth providing valuable information to both farmers and policy makers during this time.
In order to better exploit this resource AgriSearch have recently launched two new initiatives which will assist farmers in their grassland management. The first is a weekly email bulletin which will be released on Thursday each week. This contains more detailed information than the traditional bulletin and an expanded management notes section. In the coming weeks it will also include information from the CloverCheck plots. Each week a different GrassCheck farmer will be featured. The e-bulletin will also highlight upcoming farm walks or webinars. To subscribe to the weekly bulletin visit: https://www.agrisearch.org/grasscheck
AgriSearch has also brought back its popular GrassCheck podcast with the intention of producing these on a fortnightly basis. The first episode of the new season is now available to listen to on all major podcast platforms as well as on the GrassCheck website: https://www.agrisearch.org/podcasts.
This episode looks at how farmers can get back on track with their grassland management after a very challenging spring. The podcast includes contributions from David Patterson from AFBI, Robert Patterson from CAFRE and GrassCheck farmers Josh Morton (a dairy farmer from County Armagh) and Greg O’Boyle (a sheep farmer from County Antrim).