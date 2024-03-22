Get your laughing gear round National Sausage Day which is being held next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen O’Carroll, Head of sales and marketing, Hafners, said: “This day is all about celebrating the humble sausage. We love them in Belfast baps, slathered in brown sauce between two slices of fresh bread, we eat them on their own as a snack, in a hot dog with mustard and what fry-up would be complete without sausages? Sausages are a staple for most people in Northern Ireland and it seems that we can’t get enough of them.”

As part of National Sausage Day, Hafners has enlisted the help of top comedian, Ciaran Bartlett who will be providing laughs on an upcoming podcast episode.

“It’s our biggest day of the year”, continued Stephen O’Carroll. “National Sausage Day is like our Christmas, birthday and the World Cup final rolled into one and we are going big this year. As part of our Sausage Day Celebrations, we’re giving sausage-lovers the chance to win a €2000 Sunway Holiday Voucher so you can enjoy a different kind of sizzle.”

Stephen continued: “On April 3rd, comedy lovers will be treated to a special one-off podcast episode featuring Ciaran Bartlett and guest, Aaron Butler who will be cooking Hafners inspired dishes. We’re partnering with Cool FM for a Bangers and Cash giveaway so look out for details coming soon as hundreds of pounds will be given away.”

Belfast comedian, Ciaran Bartlett, said: “To be fair, I celebrate National Sausage day all year not just on April 30th – who doesn’t love a banger. You can have them for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a different twist every time and Hafner’s is the best out there. I’ll be cooking up a Hafner’s storm and having lots of fun with Aaron Butler at the Belfast Cookery School so tune in to the podcast on April 3rd. If you don’t tune in then you don’t love sausages and that’s just wrong.”

Stephen concluded: “This is going to be a big year for Hafner’s in Northern Ireland. We are planning to hold another Sizzle Session event with music, comedy and of course sausages. We will also be sampling in retail outlets, shopping centres and student campuses so if you haven’t yet discovered Hafner’s for yourself, drop by and say hello.”