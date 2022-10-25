Giant’s Causeway one of the world’s top 100 geology sites

The Giant’s Causeway was selected primarily for its role in the development of geology as a science, representing a key site in proving the origin of volcanic rocks during the 18th century. It was nominated jointly by the Department for the Economy’s Geological Survey of Northern Ireland (GSNI), the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and Trinity College Dublin due to its importance.

Welcoming the announcement Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am delighted that the International Union of Geological Sciences, an organisation representing over one million geoscientists globally has selected Giant’s Causeway as one of the world’s top 100 Global Geosites.

“The Giant’s Causeway already plays a major role in attracting visitors to Northern Ireland and this announcement can only help increase the level of attraction.”

Gordon Lyons

“Tourism was one of the sectors most severely impacted by the restrictions imposed by the covid pandemic. However it has also shown itself to be one of the most resilient.