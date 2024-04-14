Gigginstown House Angus launch 2024 bull sale
This year’s sale will feature 25 bulls (23 black, and two red angus bulls) and 20 of the best breeding females available to Gigginstown.
These pedigree females will be a mix of young cows with calves at foot, heifers on the point of calving, and also younger heifers ready for breeding.
The 2024 Gigginstown Angus sale will be conducted by auctioneer John Tevlin of Ballyjamesduff Mart, and the sale will be broadcast live on the MartEye website (www.marteye.ie).
Launching Gigginstown’s 2024 Angus sale, Mr O’Leary said: “We believe that Joe O’Mahoney and his team have assembled the best group of Angus bulls and breeding heifers we have ever offered to Irish breeders.
"By investing heavily in the very best English, UK, Scottish, Canadian and Irish genetics, we have assembled a high quality team of Angus bulls that are ready to go to work for breeders, and a very select group of pedigree females, two of whom will have calves at foot, three or four will be on the point of calving, and the balance will be ready to augment and improve pedigree angus herds around the country.
"At last year’s sale we welcomed buyers from all over Munster, Connacht, Ulster, and also some UK buyers, and we hope to welcome a similar wide range of buyers to Fennor Farm (or to bid online via the MartEye website) on Saturday, 20th April next, where car parking will be free.
"We hope to provide another exciting platform for promoting Aberdeen Angus breeding. If anyone has any queries, or would like to receive a catalogue, please contact Gigginstown House or call Pascal Keegan or Joe O’Mahoney, and we will be delighted to provide one. Otherwise, the brochure will be available on the Gigginstown House website or on the MartEye website over the coming days.”