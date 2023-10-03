Gill crowned European Ploughing champion
William, who recently defended his national title, held off top competitors from across Europe to win the
prestigious title.
Vintage ploughing consists of tractors and ploughs which were in production prior to 1959. The Contest consisted of two days ploughing with points accumulated over the two days to decide the winner.
William won the mounted hydraulic class and also the overall championship ahead of Nick Cullan (RoI) and John Crowder (England). The Northern Ireland Team consisted of fellow competitors Seamus Crossan (Banbridge) and William McCracken (Mullahead) who both finished 4th in their respective classes.
Listooder Ploughing Society held a celebration dinner at Temple Golf Club in honour of his William’s achievements and presented William with framed a framed photo of William on his way to victory. It is the first time a Listooder member has been crowned European Vintage Ploughing Champion.
Speaking at the celebration dinner, Listooder President, Dai Kennedy, also a past medal winner at the European Contest said: “We are extremely proud of William’s achievement. His dedication to ploughing over many years has been immense and he richly deserves this title.”
Chairman, Martin Gill, William’s father who travelled to the contest to support William said “Listooder & District Ploughing Society is the oldest Ploughing Society in Ireland and has won medals at local, national, and international ploughing contests. Congratulations on William being crowned European Vintage Ploughing Champion at the recent contest in Netherlands.”
William Gill, spoke at the event: “The two plots I ploughed were two of the greatest I’ve ever ploughed. The competition was really to a high standard and any mistake could have cost me the title. Ploughing in such warm weather and dry conditions also made it tough. I am delighted to have won the title, and to do so against such great competition from across Europe makes me really proud. I am extremely grateful to all the support received from family, friends, and Listooder Ploughing Society.”
William has qualified to defend his title in the Republic of Ireland next year.
William’s son, Andrew Gill, will hope to follow in his fathers’ footsteps when he competes at the World Ploughing Contest in Latvia later this month. Andrew will travel with the Northern Ireland team, and having already won medals at the World Contest, Andrew will hope to return to with the famous Golden Plough.