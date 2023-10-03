Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

William, who recently defended his national title, held off top competitors from across Europe to win the

prestigious title.

Vintage ploughing consists of tractors and ploughs which were in production prior to 1959. The Contest consisted of two days ploughing with points accumulated over the two days to decide the winner.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Gill, European Vintage Ploughing Champion is presented with his winning trophy by Listooder Ploughing Society Secretary, Wilfie Gill

Advertisement

Advertisement

William won the mounted hydraulic class and also the overall championship ahead of Nick Cullan (RoI) and John Crowder (England). The Northern Ireland Team consisted of fellow competitors Seamus Crossan (Banbridge) and William McCracken (Mullahead) who both finished 4th in their respective classes.

Listooder Ploughing Society held a celebration dinner at Temple Golf Club in honour of his William’s achievements and presented William with framed a framed photo of William on his way to victory. It is the first time a Listooder member has been crowned European Vintage Ploughing Champion.

Speaking at the celebration dinner, Listooder President, Dai Kennedy, also a past medal winner at the European Contest said: “We are extremely proud of William’s achievement. His dedication to ploughing over many years has been immense and he richly deserves this title.”

Listooder

William Gill, European Vintage Ploughing Champion cuts a cake to mark his achievement on a night organised by Listooder Ploughing Society. Pictured along with William are his wife Fiona, Listooder President, Dai Kennedy and Listooder Chairman, Martin Gill.

Chairman, Martin Gill, William’s father who travelled to the contest to support William said “Listooder & District Ploughing Society is the oldest Ploughing Society in Ireland and has won medals at local, national, and international ploughing contests. Congratulations on William being crowned European Vintage Ploughing Champion at the recent contest in Netherlands.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

William Gill, spoke at the event: “The two plots I ploughed were two of the greatest I’ve ever ploughed. The competition was really to a high standard and any mistake could have cost me the title. Ploughing in such warm weather and dry conditions also made it tough. I am delighted to have won the title, and to do so against such great competition from across Europe makes me really proud. I am extremely grateful to all the support received from family, friends, and Listooder Ploughing Society.”

William has qualified to defend his title in the Republic of Ireland next year.