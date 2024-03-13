The top price paid was £5,700gns for an Aberdeen Angus bull Old Glenort Black Blockbuster Y407 and the same purchaser acquired Old Glenort Punch Y794 for the second highest price of £5,500gns.

The top price paid for an Uppermill Beef Shorthorn was £4,700 for Uppermill Fernando.

James Porter was delighted with the success of this inaugural bull sale, with the average price of the two pedigree herds reaching £4000 and he would like to thank both new and repeat customers and congratulate them on their purchases.

The Old Glenort Angus herd, was established in 1996 by Bill & James Porter. Throughout 28 years of pedigree breeding, the pedigree herd of Old Glenort Angus, has won numerous Championships at various agricultural shows and competitions.

Building on the success of this bull sale, James plans to have an on-farm Bull Sale at Gill Hall in Spring 2025 with pedigree females from the Old Glenort Angus herd, from the Uppermill Shorthorn herd and commercial Angushorn females, (a pure native cross from the two breeds).

The Uppermill Beef Shorthorn herd was established in 1882 and is the oldest genetics of Beef Shorthorns in the world. The herd was acquired by James Porter in 2006.

Like his Old Glenort Angus herd, James’ Uppermill Beef Shorthorn Herd has won various Agricultural Championships at the Royal Highland Show and Balmoral, most notably winning the Mohmar trophy four years in a row, on a consecutive points based system at four consecutive Royal shows.

www.gillhallestate.com

1 . Old Glenort Punch Y794 second highest price sold for £5500gns.jpeg Old Glenort Punch Y794, second highest price sold for £5500gns. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Old Glenort Black Blockbuster Y407 top priced Aberdeen Angus sold for £5700gns.jpeg Old Glenort Black Blockbuster Y407, top priced Aberdeen Angus sold for £5700gns Photo: freelance Photo Sales