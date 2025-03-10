Gill Hall sale heralded great success with top of 9000 guineas

Gill Hall is the most perfect venue, with the estate extending to around 500 acres, all beautifully managed by James and his team.

Recording the highest price on the day was the much admired Beef Shorthorn heifer "Uppermill Broadhooks Blueberry (P)" who sold for 9000 guineas. Sired by Perfection of Skaillhouse, this powerhouse of a rising two year old heifer was successfully shown as a yearling as part of the Uppermill team. Auctioneer James Little was met with brisk bidding from all sides of the busy sale ring, with the hammer falling to Clive Richardson, Portadown.

Buyers couldn't get enough of the Beef Shorthorn females on offer, with a paternal sister to the sale topper securing 6000 guineas. "Uppermill Secret Sasha (P)" was snapped up by David Gibson, Dunadry. He added two further lots to his shopping list on the day also taking home "Uppermill Rothes Jodie (P)" and "Uppermill Rothes Jag 2nd (P)" for 4200 and 5000 guineas respectively.

Beef Shorthorn bulls topped at 4300 guineas paid for a powerful all red bull "Uppermill Stan (P)". This very correct bull is a blend of Glenisla Jackpot and Dunsyre Demetri. He now travels to Downpatrick with buyer Hamilton Cleland.

The success story continued with fierce demand for Old Glenort Angus which sold to 6400 guineas. This was paid for lot 3, a stylish son of Blelack Dakota from the renown Jewel Eric cow family. This March '23 born bull was bought by Andrew Dobbs, Ballycarry. Pedigree and commercial farmers competed side by side for the great offering of Angus bulls which saw an average of £4305 for 8. Females from the herd met with brisk bidding soaring to 6200 guineas paid by new breeder Austen McRoberts, Dromore. "Old Glenort Evita Z251" was the pick of the females, hailing from a winning line in within this high performing herd, and sired by Carlhurlie Gentilex S124.

Lucy Rodgers, Dromara purchased her first Angus at 4600 guineas to form a new herd in the form of "Old Glenort Victoria Z155". The Victoria family has been consistently successful for James Porter, notching up an array of show and sale success since the herd was formed in 1996.

The Porter Family would like to thank all those who attended their sale, the team behind the scenes who presented the cattle to perfection, and wish their buyers every success with their stock.

Averages:

8 Old Glenort Angus Bulls £4305

8 Old Glenort Angus Females £4025

3 Uppermill Beef Shorthorn Bulls £4515

8 Uppermill Beef Shorthorn Females £5013

Auctioneers: Harrison & Hetherington

Auctioneer James Little and the team from H&H were kept busy at the Gill Hall on farm sale with brick trade from start to finish.

Old Glenort Jewel Eric Z1444 caught the eye selling for 6400 guineas.

Hitting the headlines at 9000 guineas was Uppermill Broadhook Blueberry (P).

James porter catches up with the David Gibson and family at the Gill Hall Production Sale. The Gibsons acquired three Beef Shorthorns at the event.