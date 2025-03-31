Giving young cattle the best possible start to the 2025 grazing season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With cattle prices at historically high levels, and showing no signs of easing back, livestock farmers will be extremely keen to maximise the growth achieved by their stock over the coming weeks.

Turnout for the first time is a critically important stage in the development of weanling cattle. Calves born last autumn will have been placed on a bespoke ration post weaning, one which has been specifically designed to meet their nutritional requirements in full.

And it is crucially important for this nutritional continuity to be maintained, once cattle are put out to grass in the early spring.

The problem is that fresh grass can be extremely variable in terms of its nutritional value throughout the grazing season.

Discussing the prospects for the 2025 grazing season, l to r: Crystalyx Regional Manager for Ireland, David Morgan and Thomas Gilliland, Fane Valley Stores, Banbridge.

Counter balancing all of this, of course, is the fact that grazed grass is the cheapest source of nutrition available to all ruminant livestock.

But the good news is that livestock farmers can achieve a win:win scenario, when it comes to securing optimal levels of performance from weanlings and other store cattle.

The solution lies in the provision of an additional feed source: one that consistently compliments the nutritional imbalances found in fresh grass.

Numerous research trials have confirmed that Cattle Booster feed blocks from Crystalyx are the most effective way of achieving this objective.

“Taking this approach is also the most convenient way of meeting the exact nutritional needs of young stock,” confirmed Crystalyx Regional Manager for Ireland, David Morgan.

“Feeding meals takes up valuable time on a daily basis. Cattle Booster blocks, on the other hand, will remain out with stock for a significant number of days.”

All Fane Valley stores across Northern Ireland stock Cattle Booster.

Thomas Gilliland, from the Fane Valley outlet in Banbridge, is confirming a fast-growing demand for the feed blocks at the present time.

He explained: “We have had a tremendous spell of weather over the past few weeks. Grass is now growing and farmers want to get cattle out into the fields.

“Demand for the Cattle Booster blocks has grown strongly in line with these developments.”

Trials carried out in the UK, Germany and New Zealand have confirmed that diets comprising a combination of quality forage and Cattle Booster will help ensure that replacement all ruminant animals will meet all of their growth targets.

David Morgan again: “The key driver of the diet at this time of the year must be quality grazed grass. Cattle Booster can be offered from weaning onwards. The feeding rate is 120g/head/day.”

Cattle Booster also provides all the minerals, trace elements and vitamins needed to balance grass. This is essential for optimal animal performance and health.

David Morgan again: “Cattle Booster acts to boost microbe numbers in the rumen. In turn this helps improve the digestibility of the fresh grass on offer, whatever the quality.”

In addition, independent university research shows that the introduction of Cattle Booster will increase the dry matter intake of grass and improve the digestibility of that forage. Cattle Booster increases the rate of forage digestion achieved by rumen bacteria by up to 10%).

This stimulates grass intakes due to a reduced gut fill effect, increasing grass intake rather than replacing it. Significantly, these benefits continue throughout the grazing season.