This year’s show was judged by Jonathan Doyle from the 50-cow Drumhill Herd based at Cookstown in County Tyrone.

He awarded the overall championship to the sixteen-month-old bull Glenbrae Red Mr Kayo Y536, bred and exhibited by the Dodd family, William, Jane, Jamie and Lewis from Saintfield. Sired by Mosshall Red Evolution P353, his dam is the Scottish-bred Gannon Red Miss Kayo S697.

Taking the reserve championship was the five-month-old bull calf Slievecroob Kyle Z906 bred by David Whan, Dromara. He is a son of Rawburn Trigger U659, and is out of the home-bred Slievecroob Kathleen S453.

Best of opposite sex to the champion was Coltrim Princess Y806 shown by Ivan Forsythe and Cathy Moore. Presenting the trophy is judge Jonathan Doyle, Cookstown. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Ivan Forsythe, Moneymore, claimed the second reserve championship with the Coltrim herd’s March 2021 born stock bull Island Farm Master Missie X854. Bred by Kevin McOscar, Cookstown, he is by Stouphill Marcus Prince U251, and out of Goulding Missie 670.

The Sinclair McGill Trophy for the best of opposite sex to the champion went to Ivan Forsythe’s Coltrim Princess Y806. This sixteen-month-old heifer was sired by the Schivas Captain Black U656 son Coltrim Ellipse W272, and is bred from Coltrim Princess S443.

Results from the showring…

Cow, born on or before 31/12/19 – 1, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Evana U977 by Haymount War Smith R578.

Second reserve Ulster champion was Island Farm Master Missie X854 shown by Ivan and Neville Forsythe, Moneymore, Included is judge Jonathan Doyle, Cookstown. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Heifer, born in 2021 – 1, William Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mouse X326 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018; 2, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Evana X747 by Tofts Evergarth R409.

Heifer, born in 2022 – 1, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Princess Y806 by Coltrim Ellipse W272; 2, Graeme Donaghy, Dartrey Black Beauty Y066 by Dartrey Elliott S467; 3, William Dodd, Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo Y477 by Mosshall Red Evolution P353; 4, Hylda Mills, Dartrey Black Beloved Y103 by Mosshall Red Junior Eric U911; 5, Hylda Mills, Dartrey Delleric Y162 by Mosshall Red Junior Eric U911.

Senior bull, born on or before 31/12/21 – 1, Ivan Forsythe, Island Farm Master Missie X854 by Stouphill Marcus Prince U251; 2, Andrew Cromie, Aughnahugh Eli Duke X466 by Portauns Volcano P643.

Junior bull, born in 2022 – 1, William Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mr Kayo Y536 by Mosshall Red Evolution P353; 2, Freddie Davidson, Ember Paxton Y973 by Drumcarbin Richie; 3, Graeme Donaghy, Lisnavaragh Phoenix Conor Y056 by Mosshall Red Junior Eric U911.

Reserve champion at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s Ulster Final was Slievecroob Kyle Z906 exhibited by David Whan, pictured with judge Jonathan Doyle, Cookstown. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2023 – 1, David Whan, Slievecroob Kyle Z906 by Rawburn Trigger U659.