Glenroe Shearling Ram is Lisahally Holden Agri & Fuel Ltd Champion
A huge thank you goes to Holden Agri Ltd for their continued support and sponsorship of the event and to Alan Glendinning, Lylehill Flock for judging the pre-sale show. The sale saw averages of 581gns for 54.
Shearling Rams: 1 S McCloskey; 2 G Beacom; 3 J Browne; 4 S McBride; 5 M Hamilton; 6 P Blee
Ram Lambs: 1 A Liggett; 2 R Strawbridge; 3 G Beacom; 4 J, R & G Foster; 5 S&M Warnock; 6 Messrs C&M Mullan
Holden Agri Ltd Champion: S McCloskey
Holden Agri Ltd Reserve Champion: A Liggett
The sale saw a top of £1520 for the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Sean McCloskey Glenroe Flock. A Glenroe Bacardi son out of a Foundry Willow daughter, he heads to join Peter Kealey’s flock Drum.
Seamus McBride took the next best with his 4th place McBride shearling ram exhibit, a Quarry Eminem son out of a Fairywater Surfer daughter. He sold to Alwyn Fleming Limavady for 1080gns.
Jacqueline Browne’s Drumeagle exhibit which claimed the 3rd place rosette saw the hammer fall at 1000gns to McCloskey Livestock. He is a Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of a Fairywater Columbo daughter.
Topping the leader board for ram lamb sales was J, R & G Foster Springhill Flock with a Haddo Fortune son out of an Emlach Derrick daughter. He moves home to Claudy to join Nigel Madden’s flock for 800gns.
Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney Flock claimed the next two leading prices at 740gns and 720gns for Ballynahone Foreman sons out of Clarks Bolt and Knap Wot A Nut daughter respectively. Both lambs head to join flocks in Donemana.
Adrian Liggett’s Corbo exhibit which claimed Mr Glendinning’s Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Reserve Champion also changed hands for 720gns. He is a Hexel Fan Club son out of a Auldhouseburn Crackpot daughter and moves home to Drumahoe.
Other Leading Prices:
Shearling Rams:
G Beacom 960gns
M mcCorkell 920gns
S McBride 800gns; 760gns; 760gns
P Blee 760gns
Ram Lambs:
J,R & G Foster 700gns; 660gns
R Strawbridge 680gns
G Beacom 670gns
J Browne 620gns
S McBride 580gns
The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin on 13th October and Ballymena on 16th October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.