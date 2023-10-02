Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge thank you goes to Holden Agri Ltd for their continued support and sponsorship of the event and to Alan Glendinning, Lylehill Flock for judging the pre-sale show. The sale saw averages of 581gns for 54.

Shearling Rams: 1 S McCloskey; 2 G Beacom; 3 J Browne; 4 S McBride; 5 M Hamilton; 6 P Blee

Ram Lambs: 1 A Liggett; 2 R Strawbridge; 3 G Beacom; 4 J, R & G Foster; 5 S&M Warnock; 6 Messrs C&M Mullan

Adrian Liggett accepts the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Reserve Champion at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Show & Sale at Lisahally from sponsor Stephen Holden and judge Alan Glendinning. Pic: Texel Society

Holden Agri Ltd Champion: S McCloskey

Holden Agri Ltd Reserve Champion: A Liggett

The sale saw a top of £1520 for the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion, a shearling ram from Sean McCloskey Glenroe Flock. A Glenroe Bacardi son out of a Foundry Willow daughter, he heads to join Peter Kealey’s flock Drum.

Seamus McBride took the next best with his 4th place McBride shearling ram exhibit, a Quarry Eminem son out of a Fairywater Surfer daughter. He sold to Alwyn Fleming Limavady for 1080gns.

The Glenroe exhibit from Sean McCloskey which claimed the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Lisahally Champion at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Show and Sale. Pictured from left is Stephen Holden, sponsor and judge Alan Glendinning. Pic: Texel Society

Jacqueline Browne’s Drumeagle exhibit which claimed the 3rd place rosette saw the hammer fall at 1000gns to McCloskey Livestock. He is a Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of a Fairywater Columbo daughter.

Topping the leader board for ram lamb sales was J, R & G Foster Springhill Flock with a Haddo Fortune son out of an Emlach Derrick daughter. He moves home to Claudy to join Nigel Madden’s flock for 800gns.

Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney Flock claimed the next two leading prices at 740gns and 720gns for Ballynahone Foreman sons out of Clarks Bolt and Knap Wot A Nut daughter respectively. Both lambs head to join flocks in Donemana.

Adrian Liggett’s Corbo exhibit which claimed Mr Glendinning’s Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Reserve Champion also changed hands for 720gns. He is a Hexel Fan Club son out of a Auldhouseburn Crackpot daughter and moves home to Drumahoe.

Other Leading Prices:

Shearling Rams:

G Beacom 960gns

M mcCorkell 920gns

S McBride 800gns; 760gns; 760gns

P Blee 760gns

Ram Lambs:

J,R & G Foster 700gns; 660gns

R Strawbridge 680gns

G Beacom 670gns

J Browne 620gns

S McBride 580gns