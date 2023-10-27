Three Year 12 pupils from St. Killian’s College Carnlough are the overall winners of the 2022-2023 ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

From left: Alex McAlister, Charles Smith, Certified Irish Angus, Emma Mitchell, George Mullan, ABP and Peter Agnew. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

Emma Mitchell, Alex McAlister and Peter Agnew, who all come from farming families, impressed the judges with their sense of pride and responsibility in carrying on the agriculture traditions of the Glens of Antrim.

They demonstrated real leadership by bringing their year-long assignment ‘A Health Approach to Agriculture’ to life with the help of their CAFRE mentor Sineád Mathers. This included promoting sustainable agriculture through the establishment of an ECO Club in their school. They also shared useful information and advice about soil health; mental health and animal health with the wider community through participation in the “Heart of the Glens Festival.”

The pupils received their trophy and a £1,000 cheque from Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, George Mullan and the General Manager of the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group, Charles Smith.

This year’s Runners-up were Down High School, Downpatrick whose theme was ‘Utilising Science to Capture Carbon’. The Outstanding Individual Achievement Award went to Orlagh Donaghy of St. Louis Grammar School, Ballymena.

Congratulating the award winners Mr Mullan said: “As a leading employer and business partner within Northern Ireland’s farming and food sector, ABP is committed to supporting ambitious young people make the transition from education to working in our sector. The ABP Angus Youth Challenge provides practical experience to support this study and career choice within schools. By completing the Challenge the class of 2022 take with them many strengths and relevant skills that will stand them in good stead for their future studies and life beyond school. ”

The awards ceremony took place in the Logan Hall at Balmoral Park in front of their teachers, parents and industry guests.

