Asda colleagues from the Larne, Ballyclare, Downpatrick and Shore Road stores have taken part in a charity football match to help raise money for Cancer Fund for Children.

Cancer Fund for Children is a Northern Ireland charity for children and young people diagnosed with cancer or living with a parent with cancer. The charity offers support to families in their homes, in the community, on the hospital ward and at the Daisy Lodge.

The Asda store teams were made up of colleagues across all departments in the bakery, deli, produce and chilled departments, and they spent a sunny Sunday at Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey playing football to raise money for a great cause.

Together, the teams put their football skills and talents to the test to help raise funds for the charity, and following this have held bucket collections in their stores to raise as much funding as possible. So far, they have raised an amazing £2,000 - and are still fundraising with the aim of smashing last year’s target of £6,000.

Beth Black, Community Fundraiser at Cancer Fund for Children was delighted to hear of the generous fundraising efforts, she said: “We are over the moon with the efforts of the Asda colleagues, what they have done for the charity is amazing and it will truly make a difference to so many lives. The tournament is a great day out for the Asda colleagues and their families, all the while raising money for a charity that supports so many families across Northern Ireland. Thank you everyone!"

Gail Caldwell, Community Champion at Asda Larne who was involved in the organisation of the event said: “We felt that it was important to organise the tournament this year, especially after the great success of last year's event where we raised an amazing £6,000. Cancer Fund for Children is a local charity, which makes it even more important to all of us. It’s great to be part of something that could help change so many families’ lives and congratulations to team Bangor for taking home the trophy!”

Robyn Haslett, Asda Shore Road Community Champion, also commented: "We are delighted to have organised this event for such an important charity. It's a fun day out for us all, the sun was shining, and we raised money for a great cause. We’re very proud of everyone who took part and donated generously."