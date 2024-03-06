Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GroceryAid is a charity that has been providing emotional, practical and financial support for those working in the grocery industry for over 160 years.

The gold award recognises organisations that have participated in seven activities across three main pillars; awareness, fundraising and volunteering, and Henderson Group joins UK-wide brands such as Birds Eye, Britvic, Coca Cola, Haribo and Unilever who have also gained the Gold recognition for 2023. SPAR UK has also won a Gold Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employees of the grocer and retailer which supplies to over 500 SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO and ViVOXTRA stores and supermarkets in Northern Ireland, including around 400 independent retailers, spent 2023 raising awareness of and funds for the charity by hosting and supporting numerous fundraising events and being an active member of a local branch of GroceryAid.

(L-R) Jennifer Maheffey, Natasha McDonald, Maria Jennings and Ashleigh Conner Brown from Henderson Group, are pictured at Henderson Group’s GroceryAid Day. Pic: Darren Kidd

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group commented: “We are thrilled to have been recognised with a Gold GroceryAid Award for our support of the charity in 2023.

“Throughout last year, we held wellbeing seminars including complimentary back massages and desk yoga, hosted an awareness event for GroceryAid Day in May and arranged a fundraiser with raffles and coffee in exchange for a donation. GroceryAid was also part of our World Mental Health Day activities, during which we raised awareness for the charity’s services across Head Office and Henderson Retail stores.