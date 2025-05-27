Golden sunshine for Ferniskey Car and Tractor Run

After assembling at Connor Presbyterian Church, the cavalcade went along the Carncombe, Lislunnan, Parkgate , Carnearny, Lady Hill Roads, Lady Hill Lane, then the Crosskennan, Steeple, Eskylane, Killgavanagh, Creevery, Thornhill, Chapeltown, Steeple and Ferniskey Roads for refreshments at Ferniskey Orange Hall.

A spokesperson for Ferniskey LOL 115 expressed thanks to all those who took part, the marshals, those responsible for the catering, Connor Presbyterian Church for the use of the car park, and everyone who helped in any way to make the event a resounding success.