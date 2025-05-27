Trevor Beattie, Randalstown with his grandson JamieTrevor Beattie, Randalstown with his grandson Jamie
Golden sunshine for Ferniskey Car and Tractor Run

By Alan Hall
Published 27th May 2025, 11:37 BST
CONDITIONS were perfect for the annual Car and Tractor Road Run organised by Ferniskey LOL 115.

After assembling at Connor Presbyterian Church, the cavalcade went along the Carncombe, Lislunnan, Parkgate, Carnearny, Lady Hill Roads, Lady Hill Lane, then the Crosskennan, Steeple, Eskylane, Killgavanagh, Creevery, Thornhill, Chapeltown, Steeple and Ferniskey Roads for refreshments at Ferniskey Orange Hall.

A spokesperson for Ferniskey LOL 115 expressed thanks to all those who took part, the marshals, those responsible for the catering, Connor Presbyterian Church for the use of the car park, and everyone who helped in any way to make the event a resounding success.

One of the organisers, Ernie Park

One of the organisers, Ernie Park

Raymond and Adam Houston

Raymond and Adam Houston

Gilbert Armour, Antrim

Gilbert Armour, Antrim

Samuel Smyth

Samuel Smyth

