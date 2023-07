Breeding ewes: Katesbridge farmer £194, £180, £172 and £154.

Fat ewes: Donaghmore farmer £178, Kilkeel farmer £142, Hilltown farmer £110, Kilcoo farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £115 for 25.7kg (447ppk), Rathfriland farmer £114 for 25.4kg (449ppk) and £111 for 23.8kg (466ppk) and £108 for 23.3kg (463ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 22.7kg (276ppk), Dromara farmer £106 for 23.6kg (449ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 22.6kg (464ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £104.50 for 21.9kg (477ppk), Banbridge farmer £104 for 21.8kg (477ppk), Hilltown farmer £101 for 21.6kg (467ppk), Hilltown farmer £99.50 for 21kg (673ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £92 for 19.2kg (479ppk), Kilkeel farmer £88.50 for 18.9kg (468ppk), Hilltown farmer £88 for 18.7kg (470ppk), Cabra farmer £86 for 16.4kg (524ppk), Hilltown farmer £85.50 for 17.5kg (488ppk), Cabra farmer £85.50 for 16.2kg (527ppk), Kilkeel farmer £85.50 for 16.9kg (506ppk), Cabra farmer £84 for 15.9kg (528ppk) and £83 for 16.6kg (500ppk), Dromara farmer £83 for 16.5kg (503ppk), Kilkeel farmer £82.50 for 15.5kg (532ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 15kg (533ppk), Kilkeel farmer £80 for 15.3kg (523ppk), Kilkeel farmer £79 for 14.6kg (541ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 15.3kg (510ppk), Kilkeel farmer £78 for 15.4kg (506ppk).

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 29th July saw fat cows sell to £1570, heifers to £1530 and bullocks to £1470.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £1570 for 822kg (191ppk) and £1540 for 812kg (190ppk), Cabra farmer £1500 for 818kg (183ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1420 for 620kg (229ppk), Cabra farmer £1270 for 748kg (170ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1240 for 696kg (178ppk), Attical farmer £1120 for 658kg (170ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1050 for 644kg (163ppk), Rostrevor farmer £920 for 450kg (204ppk).

Cows and Calves: Hilltown farmer £2700, Rathfriland farmer £2060, Cabra farmer £1840 and £1770, Rathfriland farmer £1740, Cabra farmer £1720 and £1520, Kilkeel farmer £1340, Kilkeel farmer £1320 and £1280.

Weanling heifers: Crossmaglen farmer £1250 for 414kg (302ppk), Cabra farmer £1060 for 364kg (291ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1040 for 392kg (265ppk), Hilltown farmer £960 for 378kg (254ppk) and £930 for 386kg (241ppk), Mayobridge farmer £880 for 382kg (230ppk), Hilltown farmer £850 for 374kg (227ppk), Cabra farmer £840 for 298kg (282ppk), Kilkeel farmer £760 for 286kg (265ppk), Cabra farmer £740 for 270kg (274ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1080 for 440kg (247ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1010 for 346kg (292ppk), Hilltown farmer £970 for 416kg (233ppk) and £950 for 404kg (235ppk), Kilkeel farmer £880 for 358kg (245ppk), Hilltown farmer £760 for 294kg (258ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1530 for 442kg (346ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1450 for 518kg (280ppk) and £1440 for 542kg (265ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1400 for 610kg (229ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1330 for 542kg (245ppk), Cabra farmer £1260 for 508kg (248ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1250 for 436kg (286ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 486kg (240ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1050 for 420kg (250ppk) and £980 for 378kg (259ppk), Newry farmer £860 for 329kg (265ppk) and £840 for 288kg (291ppk) and £840 for 332kg (253ppk).

