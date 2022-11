Good quality heavy lambs selling from £108 to £118 per head at Markethill

Livestock Markets

Ewe trade was slightly improved.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £108 to £118 per head with good quality pens from 430p to 463p for 25.5k at £118 each from a Hamiltonsbawn farmer followed by 452p for 25.2k at £114 each from a Loughgall farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold steadily from 450p to 481p per kilo for 20.8k at £100 each from a Forkhill farmer followed by 472p for 21.2k at £100 each from a Newtownhamilton producer.

A Ballynahinch farmer received 471p for 20.3k at £95.50 each.

Another large entry of stores sold in a firm demand with top quality light lambs from 500p to 564p per kilo for 14.8k at £83.50 from a Keady farmer followed by 548p for 15.6k at £85.50 from a Benburb producer.

Stronger stores sold to 537p for 17.7k at £95 from a Castlewellan farmer followed by 520p for 17.9k at £93 from a Lislea producer.

The 220 cull ewes sold to a top of £190 each.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £90 to £134 each.

Plainer ewes from £50 to £80 each.

Heavy lambs

Hamiltonsbawn farmer : 25.5k £118 463p : Hamiltonsbawn : 25.5k £118 463p : Armagh producer : 25.2k £114 452p : Tassagh farmer : 25.3k £114 451p : Tyrone seller : 24.1k £107.50 446p : Armagh farmer : 26k £115.50 444p and Kilkeel producer : 24.2k £107.50 444p.

Middleweight lambs

Forkhill farmer : 20.8k £100 481p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 21.2k £100 472p : Ballynahinch producer : 20.3k £95.50 471p : Ballykinler producer : 20.6k £96.50 469p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 23k £107.50 467p : Dorsey farmer : 20.8k £97 466p : Lisburn producer : 20.5k £95 463p : Newtownhamilton farmer and Warrenpoint seller : 21k £97 462p.

Stores