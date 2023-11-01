A smaller entry on Tuesday, 31st October at Lisnaskea Livestock sales sold to a good steady demand for all sorts.

Good steady demand for all sorts at Lisnaskea
This week Cows & Calves sold to £1360 and £1260.
Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1200 for a 445ch. (£270) and 1100 for a 415kg Ch. (£265) a 320kg Ch. sold to £940 (£294) with younger ones selling to £344 and £331 per 100kg.
Weanling Heifers sold to £1050 for a 485kg Ch. (£216) with a 425kg Ch. to £990 and selling to £300 per 100kg for a 290kg Ch. to £870.
SAMPLE PRICES:
COWS & CALVES
Advertisement
Advertisement
Derrylin Producer S/H Cow & Gal Bull Calf to £1360. Newtownbutler Producer Lim. Cow with Heifer Calf to £1260, Her. Cow with Lim. Bull Calf. to £1200 and Lim. Cow with Lim Bull Calf to £930. Magheraveely £850 for a Fries Cow Heifer 525kg (£162)
WEANLING STEERS & BULLS:
Magheraveely Producer 445kg Ch. to £1200 (£270) 415kg Ch. to £1100 and 520kg Her. to £1100. Rosslea Producer 405kg Lim. to £1050, 425kg Lim. to £980, 355kg Lim. to £910 and 350kg Ch. to £900. Trillick Producer 410kg Ch. to £1030. Lisnaskea Producer 365kg Sim. to £1000. Newtownbutler Producer 320kg Ch. to £940 (£294) and 325kg Ch. to £870. Lisnaskea Producer 330kg Lim. to £900. Kinawley Producer 275kg AA. to £790, 300kg AA. to £790, 250kg AA. to £590, 125kg AA. to £430 (£344) and 130kg AA. to £430 (£331) Lisnaskea Producer 340kg Ch. to £765 and 275kg Lim. to £680. Fivemiletown Producer 285kg AA. to £730. Derrylin Producer 320kg AA. to £720 and £310kg AAs. to £720 x 2 Newtownbutler Producer 225kg Lim. to £660 (£293)
WEANLING HEIFERS:
Trillick Producer 485kg Ch. to £1050 and 450kg Ch. to £970. Rosslea Producer 425kg Ch. to £990 and 390kg Lim. to £940. Derrylin Producer 470kg Lim. to £910. Fivemiletown Producer 445kg Ch. to £890. Newtownbutler Producer 290kg Ch. to £870 (£300) Magheraveely Producer 400kg Ch. to £840. Lisnaskea Producer 340kg Sim. to £715. Newtownbutler Producer 295kg B/B. to £610, 310kg B/B. to £570, 290kg B/B. to £550, 260kg B/B. to £490, 245kg B/B. to £490 and 290kg AA. to £490. Kinawley Producer 255kg AA. to £565, 230kg AA. to £500 and 165kg AA. to £450. Newtownbutler Producer 210kg Lim. to £500. Lisnaskea Producer 215kg Her. to £425.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply demand from online and ringside competition.