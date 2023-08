Lots more stock required weekly to meet a strong demand from online and ringside competition.

This week Cows & Calves sold to £1480 for a S/H Cow with Ch. Bull Calf.

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1130 for a 385kg Lim (£294) and selling to £1060 for a 350 Ch (£303) with smaller sorts selling to £307 per 100kg for a 210kg Lim to £645. Weanling Heifers sold to £1160 for a 500kg Ch (£232) with a 300kg Lim to £825 (£275) smaller sorts to £660 for a 260kg Lim.

SAMPLE PRICES:

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Derrylin Producer S/H Cow with Char Bull Calf to £1480 with a Hereford Cow & Char Heifer Calf to £1300. Lisnaskea Producer sold an AA Cow with AA Bull Calf to £1320. Derrylin Producer Hereford Cow with Lim Heifer Calf to £1300.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Fivemiletown Producer 385kg Lim to £1130 (£294) and 390kg Ch to £1000 (£256), Lisnaskea Producer 350kg Ch. to £1060 (£303), Newtownbutler Producer 350kg Lim. to £1050 (£307) and 275kg Lim. to £745. Newtownbutler Producer 420kg Lim. to £970, 350kg Lim. to £940, 375kg Lim. to £890, 310kg Lim. to £870, and 335kg Lim. to £830. Lisnaskea Producer 390kg AA. to £815. Brookeborough Producer 270kg Lim. to £790, 260kg Lim. to £725, 310kg AA. to £700, and 230kg Lim. to £640. Lisnaskea Producer 410kg Spk. to £720, 400kg AA. to £700, 360kg Her. to £620, 330kg AA. to £590, 295kg Spk. to £480, 250kg Spk. to £360, and 200kg Spk. to £350. Lisnaskea Producer 210kg Lim. to £645 (£307)

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea Producer 500kg Ch. to £1160 (£232) and 340kg Ch. to £865. Newtownbutler Producer 320kg Lim. to £865, 300kg Lim. to £825 (£275) 290kg Lim. to £720 and 315kg Lim. to £630. Lisnaskea Producer 280kg Lim. to £750, 345kg Lim. to £685, 295kg Sim. to £665, and 315kg Sim. to £630. Newtownbutler Producer 270kg Lim. to £670 and 260kg Lim. to £660.