This week Cows and Calves sold to £1420, Weanling Steers and Bulls sold to £1020, and selling to £333 per 100kg for a 210kg Lim. to £700 with a 200kg Lim. to £600 (£300).

Weanling Heifers sold to £850 for a 325 kg Lim and selling to £297 per 100kg for a 195kg Lim. to £580.

SAMPLE PRICES:

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Derrygonnelly Producer £1420 for Lim. Cow with Lim. Heifer Calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea Producer 500kg Spk. to £1020, 490kg Bga. to £970, and 385kg Bga. to £770. Florencecourt Producer 340kg Ch. to £880. Brookeborough Producer 245kg Lim. to £730 (£298) Lisnaskea Producer 210kg Lim. to £700 (£333) and 200kg Lim. to £600 (£300)

WEANLING HEIFERS

Trillick Producer 325kg Lim. to £850 and 310kg Ch. to £720. Lisnaskea Producer 420kg Bga. to £820, 330kg Bga. to £780 and 335kg Spk. to £550. Florencecourt Producer 330kg Ch. to £780 and 330kg Ch. to £760. Derrylin Producer 400kg Lim. to £770, 380kg Ch. to £770 and 380kg Lim. to £770. Lisnaskea Producer 255kg Lim. to £700, 195kg Lim. to £580 (£297) 215kg AA. to £450 and 265kg Lim. to £440. Derrylin Producer 380kg AA. to £650 and 365kg AA. to £650.