906 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 28th October sold to a good steady demand for quality stock in all sections plainer stock would be easier.

In the Fatstock Ring Beef bred Cows sold to £1722 for an 840kg Ch. to £205 per 100kg and selling to £210 per 100kg for a 770kg Ch. to £1617. Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £1497-60 for a 720kg Ch. to £208 per 100kg and selling to £238 per 100kg for a 640kg Lim. to £1523-20. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £134 per 100kg for a 690kg to £924-60. Fat Bulls sold to £2037-40 for a 1220kg Ch. to £167 per 100kg. Fat Steers sold to £232 per 100kg Fat Heifers sold to £268 per 100kg In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2160 for a 790kg Lim. (£273) and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 600kg Ch. to £1760. Forward Steers sold to 1610 for a 595kg Lim. (£270 to £289 per 100kg for a 535kg Ch. to £1550. Med Weight Steers sold to £1440 for a 495kg Ch. (£291) to £308 per 100kg for a 435kg Ch. to £1340. Smaller sorts sold to £750 for 345kg AA. Heavy Heifers sold to £1810 for a 660kg Lim. (£274) to £280 per 100kg for a 620kg Ch. to £1740. Forward Heifers sold to £1650 for a 570kg Ch. (£289) Med Weight Heifers sold to £1530 for a 455kg Lim. (£336) Smaller Sorts sold to £1080 for a 400kg Lim. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1380 for a 380kg Ch. (£363) to £366 per 100kg for a 300kg Ch. to £1100 Stronger Weanlings sold to £1350 for a 545kg Ch. (£247) Weanling Heifers sold to £1060 for a 405kg Ch. with a 340kg Ch. to £980. Dairy Cows sold to £2000 and £1870 for Calved Heifers. Breeding Bulls sold to £1700 for AA. Suckler Outfits sold to £2380 Incalf Cows to £1380. Bull Calves sold to £560 for AA. Heifer Calves sold to £405 for AA. Reared Male Lumps sold to £820 for Sim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £620 for Sim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS

Armagh Producer 640kg Lim. to £238 (£1523-20) Dungannon Producer 770kg Ch. to £210 (£1617) and 720kg Ch. to £208 (£1497-60) Portadown Producer 840kg Ch. to £205 (£1722) Dungannon Producer 700kg Sim. to £204 (£1428) Clogher Producer 700kg Ch. to £204 (£1428) and 640kg Lim. to £204 (£1305-60) Ballygawley Producer 590kg AA. to £200 (£1180) Dungannon Producer 590kg Lim. to £200 (£1180) 650kg B/B. to £198 (£1287) and 650kg Fr. to £190 (£1235) Armagh Producer 550kg Lim. to £195 (£1072-50) Dungannon Producer 500kg AA. to £190 (£950) Middletown Producer 640kg Lim. to £187 (£1159) Pomeroy Producer 640kg Lim. to £187 (£1196-80) Armagh Producer 510kg Lim. to £186 (£948-60) Portadown Producer 720kg Sim. to £184 (£1324-80) Clogher Producer 820kg Shb. to £182 (£1492-40) Newtownbutler Producer 720kg Lim. to £182 (£1401-40)

Other Beef Bred Cows sold from £170 to £180 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured Cows sold from £158 to £168 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £924-60 for a 690kg to £134 per 100kg others sold from £120 to £130 per 100kg

Plainer Friesians sold from £90 to £110 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £50 to £80 per 100kg

FAT BULLS

Clogher Producer 750kg Daq. to £198 (£1485) Cookstown Producer 1220kg Ch. to £167 (£2037-40) Portadown Producer 910kg Shb. to £142 (£1292-20)

FAT STEERS

Char Steers sold from £220 to £232 per 100kg Lim Steers sold from £221 to £230 per 100kg Her Steers sold from £212 to £221 per 100kg Fkv. Steers sold from £185 to £218 per 100kg Friesian Steers sold from £166 to £178 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS

S/H. Heifers sold to £268 per 100kg Char Heifers sold from £217 to £245 per 100kg Lim Heifers sold from £230 to £240 per 100kg AA. Heifers sold to £207 per 100kg Sim. Heifers sold from £186 to £196 per 100kg Her. Heifers sold to £195 per 100kg Friesian Heifers to £190 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS

A smaller entry this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy lots selling to £2160 for a 790kg Lim. (£273) and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 600kg Ch. to £1760 most other quality lots sold from £238 to £283 per 100kg Forward Steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1610 for a 595kg Lim (£270) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 535kg Ch. to £1550 other quality lots selling from £255 to £286 per 100kg

SAMPLE PRICES:

K Walker Portadown 790kg Lim. to £2160 (£273) 750kg Lim. to £2070 (£276) 785kg B/B. to £2000 (£255) 770kg S/H. to £1980 (£257) and 720kg B/B. to £1910 (£265) K Lockhart Tynan 765kg Ch. to £2080 (£272) and 730kg Lim. to £2000 (£274) E Telford Armagh 685kg Ch. to £1940 (£283) 680kg Ch. to £1880 (£276) 670kg Lim. to £1850 (£276) 650kg Ch. to £1770 (£272) 725kg Ch. to £1770 (£244) and 640kg Ch. to £1750 (£273) J Jordan Dungannon 690kg Ch. to £1900 (£275) 735kg Ch. to £1900 (£258) 705kg Ch. to £1900 (£269) and 600kg Ch. to £1760 (£293) D Connelly Trillick 800kg AA. to £1900 (£238) 715kg Lim. to £1810 (£253) R McCann Fintona 645kg Ch. to £1720 (£266) Forward Steers 505kg to 595kg K Willis Portadown 595kg Ch. to £1610 (£270) 560kg Lim. to £1560 (£278) 565kg Lim. to £1500 (£265) and 545kg Lim. to £1510 (£277) B & D Doris Lurgan 580kg Lim. to £1590 (£274) 560kg Lim. to £1550 (£276) and 595kg Lim. to £1520 (£255) R McCann Fintona 590kg Ch. to £1600 (£271) and 595kg Ch. to £1530 (£257) S McConnell Clogher 590kg AA. to £1600 (£271) 595kg Lim. to £1580 (£265) and 515kg Sim. to £1460 (£283) J Mallon Armagh 585kg Ch. to £1580 (£270) and 535kg Ch. to £1550 (£289) J McGinn Clogher 590kg Lim. to £1550 (£262) W Downey Magheraveely 555kg Ch. to £1540 (£277) and 555kg Her. to £1510 (£272) C Dobson Ballygawley 555kg AA. to £1510 (£272) and 510kg Daq. to £1460 (£286)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG

Trade remains steady in this section with a 495kg Ch. selling to £1440 (£291) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 435kg Ch. to £1340.

Sample Prices:

C A Dobson Ballygawley 495kg Ch. to £1440 (£291) J McGinn Clogher 470kg Lim. to £1400 (£298) K Willis Portadown 495kg Lim. to £1400 (£283) W Downey Magheraveely 435kg Ch. to £1340 (£308) 480kg Ch. to £1370 (£275) and 425kg Ch. to £1150 (£270) C McDonald Ballygawley 475kg AA. to £1240 (£261) 500kg AA. to £1170 (£234) A Hayes Portadown 450kg Lim. to £1200 (£266) 470kg Lim. to £1200 (£255) 430kg Lim. to £1180 (£274) 425kg Lim. to £1180 (£277) and 435kg Lim. to £1180 (£271) S McElrea Newtownstewart 450kg Fr. to £970 (£215)

SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER

E Addison Lisburn 345kg AA. to £750 and 350kg AA. to £720. P Irvine Augher 335kg Au. To £630.

STORE HEIFERS

A keen demand in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £1810 for a 660kg Lim. (£274) and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 620kg Ch. to £1740 other quality lots sold from £227 to £275 per 100kg Forward Heifers 505KG TO 590KG sold to £1650 for a 570kg Ch.(£289) with others selling from £268 to £281 per 100kg

SAMPLE PRICES:

B Loughran Armagh 660kg Lim. to £1810 (£274) 640kg Lim. to £1740 (£275) 635kg Ch. to £1740 (£274) 640kg Ch. to £1740 (£272) 620kg Ch. to £1740 (£280) 670kg AA. to £1700 (£254) 635kg Ch. to £1700 (£268) 620kg Ch. to £1660 (£267) and 620kg Lim. to £1540 (£248) G Boles Maguiresbridge 715kg Ch. to £1650 (£230) P Dobbs Carrickmore 615kg Lim. to £1610 (£261) and 630kg Lim. to £1500 (£238) C Hughes Killylea 695kg AA. to £1580 (£227) Forward Heifers 550kg to 590kg sold to £1650 for a 570kg Ch. (£289) B Loughran Armagh 580kg Lim. to £1640 (£280) 580kg Lim. to £1630 (£281) and 580kg Lim. to £1500 (£258) A Norris Dungannon 590kg Par. To £1580 (£268) and 575kg Lim. to £1580 (£261) N S Burrows Dungannon 550kg Ch. to £1490 (£271)

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1530 for a 455kg Lim. £336 per 100kg with a 425Kg Ch. selling to £1190 (£280) SAMPLE PRICES:

B Collins Brookeborough 455kg Lim. to £1530 (£336) Wm. Downey Magheraveeely 490kg Ch. to £1360 (£277) 465kg Lim. to £1150,and 465kg Ch. to £1110. P Dobbs Carrickmore 500kg Lim. to £1290( £258). M Mimnagh Omagh 500kg Ch. to £1260 (£252) Roly Domer Clogher 425kg Ch. to £1190 (£280) E McBride Ballygawley 490kg Ch. to £1180 (£241) 445kg Ch. to £1110 (£249) and 460kg Ch. to £1100 (£239) A Norris Dungannon 490kg Lim. to 31150 (£234) Fermanagh Producer 480kg Lim. to £1130 (£235) K McGahan Dungannon 490kg Ch. to £1120 (£228) and 450kg Lim. to £1110 (£246) S Askin Ballygawley 435kg Lim. to £1110 (£255) and 470kg Lim. to £1100 (£234) A Lynch Ballygawley 425kg Lim. to £1100 (£259) W D Bothwell Fivemiletown 500kg AA. to £1090 (£218) and 500kg AA. to £1080 (£216) G Jordan Newtownbutler 430kg B/B. to £1070 (£249)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

A Lynch Ballygawley 400kg Lim. to £1080, 385kg Lim. to £1050, 400kg Lim. to £1030, and 400kg Lim. to £1030. S Askin Ballygawley 400kg Lim. to £1050Wm. Downey Magheraveely 385kg Ch. to £910. K McGahan Dungannon 360kg Ch. to £910and 365kg Lim. to £800. A Dunwoody Clogher 395kg Lim. to £810. D White Portadown 390kg B/B. to £800 and 350kg B/B. to £750. A Norris Dungannon 370kg Lim. to £770. W & J Bryson Crumlin 395kg B/B. to £760. J L Heagney Clogher 375kg S/H. to £750and 340kg AA. to £710. R Ruddock Portadown 365kg Ch. to £740. G Jordan Newtownbutler 325kg AA. to £610 and 345kg AA. to £600.

WEANLINGS

A very strong demand in this section with quality Lightweight Males selling to £1380 for a 380kg Ch. (£363) and selling to £366 per 100kg for a 300kg Ch. to £1100 most other quality lots selling over the £300 mark Stronger Males sold to £1350 for a 545kg Ch. (£247) Weanling Heifers sold to £1060 for a 405kg Ch. (£261) with a 340kg Ch. to £980 (£288) SAMPLE PRICES;

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

M/S M & R Kennedy Clogher 380Kg to £1380 (£363) B Mackle Moy 545kg Ch. to £1350 (£247) 410kg Ch. to £1100 (£268) and 470kg Her. to £1300 (£276) D McLaren Dromore 365kg Ch. to £1330 (£364) and 355kg Ch. to £1160 (£326) G Haughey Fintona 400kg Ch. to £1300 (£325) 365kg Ch. to £1220 (£334) 350kg Ch. to £1140 (£325) and 330kg Ch. to £1030 (£312) R Watson Augher 370kg Ch. to £1270 (£343) Coalisland Producer 350kg Lim. to £1160 (£331) R Fawcett Lisnaskea 505kg Lim. to £1120 (£221) Kesh Producer 300kg Ch. to £1100 (£366) and 330kg Ch. to £1060 (£321) D Sloan Kilrea 355kg Lim. to £1100 (£310) R E Wilson Trillick 330kg Ch. to £1090 (£330) G Clarke Magheraveely 325kg Ch. to £1070 (£329) J Mallon Ballygawley 390kg AA. to £1010 (£259)

WEANLING HEIFERS

B McKenna Dungannon 405kg Ch. to £1060 (£261) A Watson Augher 340kg Ch. to £980 (£288) D Sloan Kilrea 375kg Lim. to £920, 370kg Lim. to £820, 335kg Lim. to £810. Hillside Dairy Farms Ltd. Dromore 445kg B/B. to £870, 370Kg B/B. to £800, 415kg AA. to £800, 405kg AA. to £800, 410kg B/B. to £790, 335kg B/B. to £780, 375kg B/B. to £780, 380kg B/B. to £770 and 410kg AA. to £760. W Corrigan Dungannon 345kg Daq. to £800. B Campbell Crumlin 355kg Ch. to £800. M N Mone Keady 275kg Ch. to £790. C Nolan Fivemiletown 265kg Ch. to £780. J D McCabe Carrickmore 330kg Lim. to £780.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A keen demand in this section with a Ballygawley Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2000 and £1500. Ballygawley Producer £1870 and £1350 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £1780 and £1600 for Calved Heifers. Tempo Producer £1760 for Calved Heifer. Derrylin Producer £1280, £1200, and £1100 for Calved Heifers Maiden Heifers sold to £800 twice for a Crumlin Producer.

BREEDING BULLS

Augher Producer £1700 for Ped. Reg. A.A. (born 05-06-2020)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A larger entry this week sold to a steady demand witha Pomeroy Producer selling a 2011 Cow with Bull Calf to £2380, £1770, £1750,and £1680 for 2019 Cows with Heifer Calves and £1640 for 2016 Cow with a Heifer Calf. C Wilson Lisbellaw £1580 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf, £1500 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf and £1300 for 2020 Cow with Bull Calf. Ballygawley Producer £1480 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1460 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf. Emyvale Producer £1320 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Several other outfits sold from £920 to £1180. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold from £900 to £1380.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

Another large entry this week again sold easily to a brisk demand with Bull Calves ( under 2 months) selling to £560 for an AA. to a Lisburn Producer. Omagh Producer £550 for a B/B. Fermanagh Producer £450 , £440, and £420 for Limms. Roslea Producer £400 and £390 for Chars. J L Annon Magheraveely £365 and £270 for AAs. E & T Beacom Maguiresbridge £360, £330, for AAs. and £315 for B/B. J Hughes Stewartstown £320 for Lim. G Smith Seskinore £260 for AA. B G Frazer Lisnaskea £255 for Her.

HEIFER CALVES

J L Annon Magheraveely £405 , £280 x 2 and £255 for AAs. R Totten Lisburn £400 x 2 for AAs. J Monaghan Trillick £400 for AA. H O Neill Dromore £395 for Fr. H Morrison Brookeborough £370 for Her. and £370 for B/B. C McVitty Newtownbutler £315 x 2 for Chars. S Oliver Armagh £300 for Lim. and £300 for Ch.

REARED MALE LUMPS

G McCaughey Clogher £820, £690, and £680 for Simms. K Moore Augher £800, £695, £605,£600 and £590 for Limms and £580 for Ch. A Rice Keady £670 for Ch. R Totten Lisburn £650 for Lim. S Cox Kinawley £610, and £565 for Chars and £580 for Lim. C Gillis Coalisland £610 for Ch. H O Neill Dromore £600, £590, and £560 for B/Bs.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS