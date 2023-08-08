There was the usual good turnout in the picturesque village of Carnlough for the 20th annual Vintage Rally and Heritage Day, organised by the local Vintage Society.

The event was held as part of the Carnlough Festival, co-ordinated by the Antrim Coast Lions. One thing that makes Carnlough that bit different is that it is held on what locals call the Front Street, with everything practically there at your fingertips. No need to go into a muddy field at this one.

As you’d expect, there was the usual selection of vintage vehicles, as well as demonstrations of threshing, metalwork, blacksmith, copper-smithing (new to the rally), pottery, spinning, egg hatching, making soda bread, butter churning and horse shoeing.

Also popular was Michael Cowan’s fascinating Model Farm, all the way from Armagh, along with Paddy McKeown’s horse and four-wheeler. There were also Health Checks from Cancer Focus, and a photographic exhibition, depicting photos of ‘Old Carnlough’.

There was entertainment, too, from local country singer Stephen Beckett. There was also children’s entertainment for the less vintage generation.

And it wouldn’t be a Vintage Rally in Carnlough without Carnlough Women’s Institute, who were demonstrating a variety of craftworks. There were also homemade baking and cards on sale. The money raised by the Women’s Institute will go to charity.

The prizes in the draw were kindly sponsored by P& O Ferries, Londonderry Arms Hotel, Antrim Estates, Glencloy Inn and Spar, Carnlough; two of the prizes going to visitors from Ballymena and Ballynahinch.

The rally came to its traditional close with a short tractor run.

Carnlough Vintage Society would like to thank all those who supported their event and helped to make it such a success. Special thanks to all the volunteers who helped set up for the day and tidy up afterwards, also to the ticket sellers who worked tirelessly all day selling ballot tickets and not

forgetting those who bought them.

Thanks to those who brought their vehicles for display and to those who displayed their talents both inside and outside the school for people to admire and appreciate.

The Society would like to acknowledge the Lord Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Alderman Geraldine Mulvenna for making time in her busy schedule to visit the event. Thanks also to the Council for their support in awarding the Society a grant to host the event.

1 . c26.jpg Blacksmith Paul Donnelly. Picture: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

2 . c7.jpg Victor Haveron enjoying the sunshine. Picture: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

3 . c25.jpg Metalwork by James McCullough. Picture: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

4 . c23.jpg Matthew Walton from Lake & Oak Coppersmithing. Picture: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7