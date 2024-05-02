Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This report was delivered to Tom Elliott MLA and Chair of the Agriculture Committee at Stormont, along with representatives of FFA’s Steering Committee on Tuesday, 30th April 2024.

The Report is a hard-hitting delivery of just how bad things are for many family farmers in Northern Ireland and outlines that there is precedent with other countries across Europe now taking action to kerb the out-of-control financial pressure coming down the line to the farm gate from corporate food retailers, corporate food wholesalers and corporate food processors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-page Report can be read on Farmers For Action (Northern Ireland) facebook page.

Left to right: William Taylor, FFA co-ordinator, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir, Paul Gosling, author of the Report - Farming On Life Support and Sean McAuley, FFA Steering Committee

Thanks are extended to Mr Tom Elliott along with the support of the Agriculture Committee who sponsored a room in Stormont for the launch of the Gosling Report.

This event was well attended by MLA’s, environmental organisations, farm organisations and the Minister for Agriculture Andrew Muir, who took the time to hear Paul Gosling’s presentation of the report. Many questions followed and completely filled the time available prior to a later appointment with the Agriculture Committee to discuss the Report and its advice towards the NI Farm Welfare Bill, which was the main topic of discussion for the Committee.