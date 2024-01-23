Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carla Lockhart said: “The Government ought to know that our hospitality sector across the United Kingdom is facing extremely challenging market conditions, following four years of unprecedented pressures, including rising costs and the disruption of the pandemic.

"Data in the British Chamber of Commerce’s most recent Quarterly Economic Survey showed the hospitality sector to be effectively in recession. Consequentially, on a weekly basis, hospitality providers are exiting the industry, seeing no immediate or sustainable medium to long term future for their business,” the MP added.

"With a Budget planned for March 6, I wrote to the Chancellor to implore him to consider a reduction in VAT in the sector to five per cent, as was done during the aftermath of the pandemic. This would offer some much needed relief for those within the hospitality sector, as they look to weather this current storm of increased costs, challenging interest rates and labour shortages.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart